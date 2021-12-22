Shop With a Cop lifts spirits, brings joy to children and deputies

In the spirit of Christmas, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office held its first Shop With a Cop outreach Dec. 14-15.

The program, which is fully funded through community donations, gave nearly 30 kids an opportunity to shop alongside a sheriff’s deputy. Each child had an allotted amount to shop for toys and items at Walmart.

“We’re not sure who had more fun, the kids or our deputies!” the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Deputies volunteered their time and each personally contributed to the final bill when it went over the allotted amount, according to the Facebook page.

“When people say ‘it takes a village,’ it absolutely does,” the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page. “We are so blessed to have a ‘village’ that cares so much and generously donates to our Shop With a Cop program. Without these donations we would not be able to share the joy of Christmas with our local youth.”

Sheriff E.W. Viar said the event turned out real well and he is so proud of the deputies.

Viar said the outreach gave youth a chance to personally interact with deputies, hug them and share laughs in a stress-free environment.

“The heart lifting it did for them, they got a lot of enjoyment out of doing what they did,” Viar said of the deputies.

Viar said so many contributions from the community that leftover amounts already are going toward next year.

“This was an amazing experience and we are looking forward to doing it again!” the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

- Justin Faulconer