Regulations for short-term rentals in residential-zoned areas of the Town of Amherst need more fine-tuning before advancing to a vote, Town Council has decided.

Council debated short-term rentals and Airbnb uses during its March 8 meeting with two pending requests from applicants looking to secure zoning approval to operate them at two separate homes. Tyler and Emily Wynn are seeking a special use permit for a short-term rental on the 100 block of Pine Street while Svet and Shah Kanev are pursuing the same type of request on the 100 block of Lee Street.

The topic stirred much feedback at council’s February meeting with supporters addressing property rights, supplemental income for owners, and bringing more tourism and lodging options to Amherst, among other benefits. Opponents, who were fewer in number at last month’s public hearing than those in favor, expressed concern with transients changing the small-town charm of Amherst.

Currently, zoning in the town only allows for short-term rentals — defined as less than 30 days' occupancy and not on the same property as the owner's residence — in commercial areas with a special use permit. Council discussed amending the town zoning ordinance to allow short-term rentals through special use permits in the residential R-1 and R-2 zones.

“I see them as the wave of the future and I think the town should be riding that wave instead of watching it go by,” councilor Mike Driskill said during the March 8 meeting.

Councilor Andra Higginbotham said he believes short-term rentals are positive for the town.

“I think we shouldn’t get in the way of people trying to make an honest living [and] give them the opportunity to do this,” Higginbotham said. “I haven’t seen any problem with it, so I think it’s a good thing.”

Councilor Janice Wheaton has expressed concern with allowing short-term rentals in residential areas.

“Neighborhoods tend to have their own identity or feel based on the people who live there and the places nearby,” Wheaton said.

Council member Doug Thompson said he’s given much thought to the topic and is against a potential option to rezone the two pending requests to Business (B-1), which he feels would be an improper exercise of spot zoning.

“I don’t like getting in the way of our citizens being able to maximize the best use of the property,” Thompson said, adding: “Everybody’s opinion to me is valid.”

Thompson said he is sorry the zoning process is taking longer for the two sets of applicants but he wants town officials to get the regulations right. He spoke in favor of looking further into regulations in the residential-zoned areas that would call for “across the board” standards and not trigger the special use permit review process.

“I think we need to have a discussion of what rules we can have in place in the residential [zoning districts],” Thompson said. “I’m against it as it sits right now for that reason.”

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said for that type of action to take place, developing permitted uses with specific criteria under by-right zoning, another amendment to the zoning ordinance would be needed.

Council agreed to postpone action on the short-term rental issue and Mayor Dwayne Tuggle directed Thompson and Driskill to serve on a committee that helps form those across-the-board standards.

“I think that’s a very good idea,” Higginbotham said. “I think we should make it happen but I do want have rules and alignment for everyone to go by.”

Thompson noted some residents’ concerns with losing the community identity.

“These are legitimate concerns that people have,” Thompson said. “My concern is having different rules in different places for different applications.”

Thompson said he thinks the town government has put the two applicants “through torture here on this process” as far as the wait but he feels a more standardized and streamlined zoning review protocol is beneficial moving forward. He agreed with Driskill in referring to short-term rentals as “the future.”

During the public hearing and citizen comments portions of the March 8 meeting, Amherst resident Nathaniel Holden Chase in a written comment described concerns from a few councilors last month from on potential sex trafficking and drug use from transients as “fear mongering.”

Amherst business owner Tim Ware also spoke in favor of short-term rentals, expressing frustration after the matter was table another month by saying as he left the meeting he doesn’t believe council is following what the community wants.

While advocating for short-term rentals, Higginbotham noted changes he has personally observed in neighborhoods while living many years in the town.

“Change is OK,” he said. “We’re going to have to change."