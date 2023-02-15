The future of short-term rentals and how to regulate them in the town of Amherst was front and center at this month’s Amherst Town Council meeting.

Council during a Feb. 8 public hearing heard from more than a dozen residents, including some via several pre-written remarks, on the topic of short-term rentals. Town Manager Sara McGuffin said currently the town’s zoning ordinance does not allow short-term rentals, a rental of a property for 30 days or less, in residential-zoned areas under any circumstances.

Tyler and Emily Wynn, who use a house at 117 Pine St. in Amherst for an Airbnb, are requesting a rezoning from Residential (R-1) to a Business district (B-1) to allow short-term rentals. A special use permit also is being sought for the property.

McGuffin said the town has no location where short-term rentals are a permitted use by right, which means a review process by council and the town’s planning commission is not required. She said the only way for the Wynn application to move forward currently is to rezone to B-1, but a preferred option from the town’s staff perspective is to amend the zoning ordinance to allow short-term rentals through a special use permit review process in the R-1 and R-2 zoning districts.

If council approves the zoning change, which also was the subject of a public hearing Feb. 8, the Wynns would withdraw the request to rezone the property to B-1 and pursue the special use permit.

Emily Wynn said she feels the packed room of speakers during the hearing and strong reaction the topic has gotten in an online forum shows Amherst residents are ready for some positive changes in and for the town to start focusing on the future.

“Are any town decisions perfect for everybody? No,” Wynn said. “But if you look at small towns across the country that have decided to embrace short-term rentals, you can’t deny the benefits. Tax revenue, increased traffic for small businesses, extra income for local handymen and cleaners, it brings people to Amherst instead of sending the revenue to Charlottesville or Lynchburg.”

Wynn said short-term rentals also improve land values through well-maintained properties and give out-of-town visitors a comfortable, private place to stay, especially for families. The special permit process also allows the town to create stipulations for what an Airbnb needs to do to stay in operation, she said.

The Wynn property has been popular for Sweet Briar College parents and employees, families who are waiting to close on a home in Amherst County and former residents returning to visit loved ones, Wynn said. Those occupants have thanked her for having an option in town that kept them from going to nearby cities and she would like the zoning approval to continue creating a welcoming environment for such tenants, she said.

“As a town body, I ask that you keep an open mind and not be afraid of change,” Wynn told council.

On a 4-3 vote, the town’s planning commission recently recommended council deny all three proposed zoning measures — the zoning amendment, rezoning to B-1 and special use permit — because a majority of members did not believe short-term rentals belong in residential neighborhoods in any case, according to McGuffin. At McGuffin’s request, council took input during the Feb. 8 hearings but postponed voting until next month to give staff more time to work on the regulations.

Rae Hart, a town resident, said she has mixed feelings about allowing Airbnbs in neighborhoods, explaining many streets in town are dead ends and are prone to heavy interaction among neighbors.

“With an Airbnb, you don’t know who is next door. They come, they go. You lose your sense of community,” Hart said. “Amherst is a small town. I just feel we will lose our continuity, our neighborhoods, and the closeness that we have ... I just feel having an Airbnb is not a good idea. I could see it in the business district on Main Street. But in the neighborhoods, I don’t feel it is necessary.”

Michelle Crago, an Amherst resident, said she’s had the pleasure of managing a few Airbnb homes in Nelson County have been highly successful.

“We had just incredible guests that came in and they were all family-oriented, but we had stipulations that we placed on our rentals,” Crago said.

Crago said no parties were allowed at her Airbnbs, guests were screened, landscaping was kept immaculate and parking was in designated locations. The business operation also recommended other local businesses to guests, who love supporting local shops and restaurants, and the additional income allows her to serve more in the community than she could with a full-time job.

Susan Schjonning, a town resident, said she and her husband are looking at buying a home and pursuing an Airbnb setup.

“From that standpoint I do think having the Airbnbs in the town would be a beneficial thing for our local economy. Some of the main things that bring people in from the outside are local wineries, antique shopping and hopefully soon, mountain biking. Those are the types of the things that bring people into Amherst and in order to encourage those things, you need places for people to stay.”

Kelli Hollowell, a town resident, said Amherst is quiet, small town that draws in people looking for the bucolic charm and atmosphere it offers. The town has great restaurants, shopping and scenery but is desperately lacking lodging options, she said.

“There are so many reasons why people come to Amherst short term,” Hollowell said. “Why wouldn’t we want to offer them a place to stay and spend their food, lodging and entertainment dollars right here in town?”

Hollowell said the town’s zoning process can ensure applications are vetted on a case-by-case basis but she feels they should get the chance to come forward.

“It will bring more revenue to the town and extend a welcome to people to enjoy all the town has to offer,” Hollowell.

Town resident Jeremiah Kirkland said he and his wife believe short-term rentals can provide a more intimate, welcoming and memorable experience for users and generate money for those owning and managing the property. He said his wife is a stay-at-home mom and the added money would be a benefit if they had one.

“Not only will it attract visitors to our town but it also will provide livelihood such as income for those managing the property,” Kirkland said.

Amherst resident Betsy Elmore said she moved to the area from Florida about five years ago.

“We had short-term rentals everywhere,” Elmore said. “In our town, there was no sense of community, there was no camaraderie. My fiancé, his family lives here and we came and visited and I fell in love with the town and its charm and I want to be part of this, I want to know my neighbors and give back to the community. I feel if you have short-term rentals then that’s just going to take away the charm that is Amherst.”

Meredith Newman, of Amherst, said when she travels she looks for Airbnbs because she feels they give a more intimate lodging experience. She works at a local restaurant, would like to see more dining establishments and feels short-term rentals would support such businesses, she said.

“The community is extremely important and I think the special use permit process will preserve that,” Newman said.

Town resident Julie Glover said she lives next door to the Wynns and fully supports granting their short-term rental zoning request.

“We can’t recommend it enough. We meet a lot of neat families. It’s such a joy to have them in our community,” Glover said, adding they are invested in Amherst. “They want to be here. And Amherst is amazing. Who doesn’t want to hang out here with our Amherst people and the things we have?”

McGuffin read submitted comments from more than a handful of residents, including one who said he feels not allowing short-term rentals goes against property rights.

Council member Janice Wheaton said she has heard from town citizens who feel their neighborhood should not be turned into vacation rentals.

Noting strong public support for short-term rentals during the hearings, council member Andra Higginbotham said he doesn’t want to base his decision on his own views on the matter.

“I’m here to represent the town. It seems most of you are for it,” Higginbotham told the crowd. “I really wouldn’t want to stop what the town wants. I want it to be regulated.”

Council member Mike Driskill said he is pro-Airbnb and his main concern is down the road a person may want to be put a caboose in their yard, or a yurt, as part of the short-term rental experience, which he added would need regulating through the ordinance.

“I think they are the way of the future,” Driskill said of short-term rentals. “We need to embrace it.”

Council member Doug Thompson said no one he’s talked to in town has told him they are against Airbnbs. He said fundamentally he is in favor of such uses but believes the special use permit process in residential districts, not rezoning a residential property to B-1, is the way to go, a point councilor Sharon Turner agreed with.

“It’s spot zoning, and I don’t think that’s a smart move for the government to be doing spot zoning for residential in B-1,” Turner said.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said he views short-term rentals as beneficial to the town’s tax base and those wanting to earn additional income by offering them. He said he knows of people in Central Virginia who rent them during college graduation week and go camping while their home is being used, which in a certain case he is aware of takes care of four months of the renter’s mortgage payment.

“I think on a lot of levels, it can be good for the town,” Tuggle said.