ShowUpAmherst a strong concept in new school year

After two and a half years of social distancing from the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst County Public Schools is pushing an effort to reengage the community called #ShowUpAmherst.

“What we are doing is we’re encouraging our families, our students and our staff to show up, to be present,” Superintendent William Wells said. “We want our staff and our students to be present in the community. We want our community to be present in our schools.”

The effort is largely driven by a desire to keep children in school after two years of remote learning being included in the curriculum.

“They can’t learn if they are not here,” Wells said.

Wells is urging community members to volunteer in school and at school-related events. For example, he would love to have community members at each school when buses arrive throughout the year to encourage students with cheerful greetings and fist bumps. He also would like to offer training on how to assist in schools and provide opportunities for adults to sit and talk with them about why school is so important.

“We need our community engaged in what we’re doing,” Wells said. “We’re all in this together.”

Wells held a meet-and-greet with schools’ staff on Aug. 12 at the high school prior to a convocation.

“Part of our mission, part of our whole philosophy is building relationships,” Wells said. “Our goal is to build relationships among ourselves and our teachers with our students and within our families and communities. It starts here. If I can’t have a relationship with them, how can I expect them to do that with their students, their parents and their community?”

Wells, in his first few months as superintendent and a 29-year veteran of the school system, said he wants staff, families and the community to know him personally and not view him as as an official who just sits at the schools’ central office.

“They need to understand that, so we can make those relationships and have that sense of family,” Wells said. “We’re talking about family, school, community. We have to build those connections. COVID separated everyone. We didn’t have those connections. People couldn’t come into the schools. We’re gonna work on that approach and try to build those relationships and so forth. In the ‘Team Amherst’ approach, relationships are the key aspect of that.”

Amherst County School Board members expressed strong support for #ShowUpAmherst as the new school year begins Aug. 17.

“That sounds phenomenal,” board member Dawn Justice said.

Vice Chair Chris Terry said he looks forward to seeing the initiative in action.

“I challenge anybody listening, when we have something at the school please come to it,” Terry said. “We want the community there... I think all the school administration is eager to support each other. We are eager to support them. All on the same team, we’re going to do great things this year.”

The new school year will carry the same relaxed COVID mitigation strategies in place at the end of the 2021-22 school year, said Marie Petrone, director of student/family wellness and attendance.

“Our biggest concern is staff wellness because we cannot operate a school without staff, safely at least. As long as our staff can stay healthy we can stay open and COVID will not affect us,” Petrone of operating schools. “The biggest thing people can do to help us with that cause is to keep their children at home when they’re sick.”

The board reviewed the latest vacancies among ACPS staff going into the new school year during its Aug. 11 meeting. The division has 6.5 vacant professional positions, a variety of teachers and a counselor, and nine vacant classified positions, mostly bus drivers, plus a custodian and two instructional assistants.

Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, said the division is in fairly good shape and has made gains in filling staff openings heading into the first day of school. All classes will have a teacher and all bus routes will be covered as the school system keeps recruiting for just more than a dozen vacant positions still available.

“We do have incentives for anyone who wants to be a bus driver,” Gallagher said.

“The vacancies are much better than from some of our cohorts in other areas.”

Wells said Amherst schools are competing with other divisions with much larger vacancies and limited prospects in a national teacher shortage.

“There’s not a very large pool to pull from,” Wells said. “It does make it difficult to fill everything.”

Gallagher said a third of its new teachers this year, or 12 teachers, are first-year employees. The division recruits heavily in the region and has a higher percentage of new staff from Liberty University, he said, adding Amherst is fortunate to be so close to a strong cluster of colleges and universities.

Reporter Ellowyn Steele contributed.