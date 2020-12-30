Sidewalk project on US 29 Business to start in January

A much-anticipated sidewalk project is set to begin after the first of the year in Madison Heights, the Virginia Department of Transportation has announced.

Construction of the pedestrian accommodations will begin Jan. 4, weather permitting, on U.S. 29 Business from Lakeview Drive to just north of Woodys Lake Road. During construction, motorists should anticipate lane closures and delays. Pedestrian detours will be provided during construction, except during Phase 4 for which a pedestrian shuttle will be in use, according to VDOT. The phases of construction are as follows:

» Phase One: Intersections of U.S. 29 Business and Virginia routes 1054, 766 and 682

» Phase Two: Southbound U.S. 29 Business between routes 1054 and 766

» Phase Three: Northbound U.S. 29 Business between routes 1054 and 766

» Phase Four: Northbound U.S. 29 Business between routes 766 and 682.

The project, scheduled for completion in November 2021, will improve safety for pedestrians and motorists along the U.S. 29 Business corridor while providing access to businesses.

— Justin Faulconer

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.