Singing in the Season event to return to Amherst

After a pause of two years, local churches in Amherst will again host the annual Community Christmas Sing, Singing in the Season.

The Christmas sing begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 401 N. Main St. (rain, snow or shine) and moves south along Main Street with a short program of holiday hymns performed at each church.

Participating churches are Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Ascension Episcopal Church, Epiphany Anglican Church, and Amherst Presbyterian Church. The final stop is at Second Stage | Amherst.

Participants and guests are encouraged to walk or drive between each church in proceeding down Main Street. Directions to the participating churches will be available at each location.

Selected by each participating church, their choir will present two to three hymns; the choice of selections sung at each church is entirely up to each choir. Some favorite hymns to be performed are 'O Little Town of Bethlehem,' 'Holy is Your Name,' 'What Child is This?' 'Oh, Holy Night' and 'Do You Hear What I Hear?'

The event will conclude at Second Stage with a group carol sing, time for fellowship and refreshments.

All are welcome. The event is open to the public, free of charge.