Nuns, gangsters, priests, cops and plenty of music are lined up for Amherst County High School’s spring musical, ‘Sister Act,’ from March 30 to April 1.

The musical has a special meaning for seniors in the drama program putting on the musical, as it was the spring 2020 play that got canceled because of COVID-19. Three years later, those students who were freshmen that year and Instructor Patricia Emmert agreed it should come to life for the seniors’ last major production before graduation.

When students suggested it to Emmert, she said ‘Why not?’

“It’s a beautiful show,” Emmert said. “It’s a beautiful work. And they’re doing justice to it.”

With many roles for the cast to immerse themselves in, Emmert said the show particularly shines a spotlight on the ladies and their talents.

“It highlights a ton of women and not a lot of musicals do that,” Emmert said. “There’s a lot of strength in the female voice in this show.”

Senior Makayla Davis, who plays Deloris Van Cartier, the lead character, said the play moves quickly and the cast has bonded in the richness of the roles, music, props and costumes.

“It just has so many characters, so much interaction and I think everyone is really excited for our show nights,” Davis said. “It’s such a fun play, I think, for one — the music makes it so much fun. There’s so many songs: it’s very 70s and there’s good soul music. It’s kind of something for everyone so I think that’s probably the best part about it.”

Senior Michael Tock, who plays Lt. Eddie Souther, describes the play as the story of an egotistical, flashy night club dancer who thinks she’s queen of the world but finds her life turned upside down after witnessing a murder. On the run in witness protection, her world also is rocked when she enters a nunnery and the humbling begins as the story’s villain tries to track her down.

“It’s a really fun play because of how diverse it is,” Tock said of the range of characters. “I love playing Eddie Souther so much. I relate to him on a personal level a lot because he is a major dork, as I am, but he gains his confidence in the second act.”

Tock said a solo song showcases how Eddie can be the guy his love interest wants him to be and rising above the “Sweaty Eddie” moniker he is known by.

“It’s a song that I’ve really related to for years and it’s so awesome I now get to be a part of it,” Tock said.

The suit-clad Bronson Dawson, a senior channeling his inner mobster for the role of Curtis Jackson, the crime boss looking to silence Deloris, said he likes the story the play is telling of a girl who realizes she doesn’t need fame and fortune to be happy.

Dawson relishes the opportunity to play the bad guy.

“I always wanted to play a villain actually,” Dawson said.

The leading seniors agree it’s fitting to pick up a play that eluded them during the first days of the pandemic that has been in the backdrop of the majority of their high school years.

“I’m really excited to put this show on for the audience,” Dawson said.

Senior Caroline Cockerham, who plays Mother Superior, the head nun often at odds with Deloris, said she likes embracing a setting that’s different.

“It’s in such an unusual place,” Cockerham said. “It’s really fun to get into this character you normally wouldn’t be in.”

She describes Mother Superior as very strict and pious, who has a dry sense of humor that routinely lands during the dialogue.

“It’s been an absolutely wonderful experience,” Cockerham said of her years of Amherst County High School theater she is sad to be leaving. “I couldn’t have asked for a better director, I could haven’t asked for better friends to help me along the way.”

Sister Act is at 7 p.m. all three nights with the house opening at 6:30 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium, 139 Lancer Lane in Amherst. Emmert said because of some themes and a few words in the script children under age 8 are not advised to attend.

For ticket information and prices visit www.amhersttheatre.com