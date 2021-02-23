Six deaths from COVID-19 in span of a week reported in Amherst, more vaccine funding announced

Nearly one-third of all Amherst County's coronavirus-related deaths so far were reported in the span of this past week. The county reported 6 new virus-related deaths from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, according to the most recent available numbers released by the Virginia Department of Health.

The county has 19 virus-related deaths overall as of Feb. 23. While the six Amherst deaths were reported in a 7-day span, their dates of death are unclear from VDH data available online.

The county has 2,649 cases overall and 70 have been hospitalized, the most updated figures show. Amherst County has had 5,107 vaccines administered as of Feb. 23 and 1,513 people in Amherst County are fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va., on Monday announced $179,010,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia.