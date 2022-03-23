Special exception permit sought for pastor's retreat, church events venue

An Amherst couple is seeking a special exception permit from county officials to establish a venue for pastor retreats, church events and weddings.

The property is on 15 acres at 1770 Early Farm Road in Amherst zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1). The Amherst County Planning Commission recommended approval of the special exception request from Brian and Julie Parrow during its March 17 meeting.

“Our business plan is to host pastors and missionaries for overnight retreats,” the Parrows wrote in a letter to Amherst officials.

The events would be held on weekends in months of May, June, September and October ending at 9 p.m., according to the letter. The “unique” building on site was constructed in the 1990s and has been used as a hunting lodge, a bed-and-breakfast, an assisted living center and most recently as an inpatient drug and alcohol recovery center.

“These past business ventures have improved the location with ample, well lit parking and a gated entrance,” the couple wrote in the letter. “The dwelling on the property, in addition to our existing living space, will be available for guest lodging.”

The property previously has been called Blackberry Ridge LLC, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.

The existing land use is a single-family dwelling. Outdoor improvements planned, according to the letter, include a cement lab that will allow for erection of a tent during events, a storage building and overhang.

“I am intimately familiar with this property because we built it approximately 27 years ago,” said Commissioner Michael Martineau, who motioned for its approval.

Commissioner Jim Thompson said when he first drove by the scenic sight he thought it could be a hotel and the property is a great location.

The commission’s recommended approval, which heads the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for consideration in April, includes a condition that a parking attendant shall direct traffic with events exceeding 75 guests.

The Parrows wrote in their application to the county on the project that statistics on pastors leaving ministry because of burnout show a need for such a venue.

“We hope this would be a benefit,” the couple wrote.

