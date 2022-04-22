Special exception use OK'd for Amherst pastor's retreat, wedding venue

A special exception request for a pastor’s retreat, church and wedding venue on 15 acres along Early Farm Road received unanimous approval from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on April 19.

Brian and Julie Parrow own the property at 1770 Early Farm Road zoned Agricultural Residential (A-1). The couple’s business plan for the site is to host pastors and missionaries for overnight retreats and serve as a church and wedding venue.

“This property has had a number of unique uses associated with it,” said Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development. “The Parrows are intending to repurpose this building.”

The building on site was constructed in the 1990s and has been used as a hunting lodge, a bed-and-breakfast, an assisted living center and a substance abuse recovery center run by Centra Health, according to Bryant.

The Parrows wrote in their permit application that statistics show pastors leaving the ministry because of burnout, showing a need for such a venue, which the couple hopes will benefit the community.

The board’s approval includes a condition that a parking attendant shall direct traffic during events exceeding 75 attendees.

Julie Parrow told supervisors the couple lives on the site and will keep it harmonious with the surrounding area as guests stay there and events are held.

“We will keep it in good standing with the neighbors and just hope to bring attention to the beauty that is Amherst County,” she said.

Jim Thompson, a member of the Amherst County Planning Commission, which in March gave the project unanimous backing for approval, spoke in its favor during an April 19 public hearing.

“We are appreciative of what the Parrows are trying to do with this property,” Thompson said.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said the board is familiar with the property in a scenic rural area of the county.

“It seems to be a perfect use for this parcel,” Pugh said. “It’s a nice area for something like this.”

In other news:

The board unanimously voted to authorize a deed of dedication to the Town of Amherst for a right-of-way from the county-owned train depot property, which serves as the site of the Amherst Visitors Center adjacent to the U.S. 29-U.S. 60 exit, to connect with Lynchburg Road. The goal is to connect U.S. 60 to Lynchburg Road and will be beneficial for traffic to and from Camp Trapezium, a brewery and restaurant on Union Hill Road that opened last summer.

“We’re trying to put that area to use,” said County Administrator Dean Rodgers of the road project. “That will give us a connection down to Depot Street. There’s business down there that we don’t want people driving through the neighborhoods.”

The board also adopted a commemorative resolution in memory of the late Alan Bumgarner, who died in September at age 63 and was instrumental as a county recreation department specialist for more than a decade. Sports fields at the Coolwell park and recreation center recently were renamed in honor of Bumgarner, who regularly used the motto, "Better sports for kids, better kids for life."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.