State budget includes funding for waterline project at CVTC

A Lynchburg city line currently serving the mobile home park through the CVTC system has water-quality issues because of the greatly reduced usage, and the ACSA extension will alleviate those problems, Hopkins said.

The authority purchases water from the city for servicing CVTC through a city-owned line, which crosses the James River and connects to the campus. The mobile home park has been served by the line for several decades and has had potable water from the CVTC line for 37 years, according to Hopkins.

Peake said the waterline project would have been a hardship for the owner of the mobile home park and he feels the state’s funding assistance is warranted.

“They would not have needed that waterline if the state had not shut down CVTC,” Peake said. “I think it’s just fairness.”

Hopkins said the state funding of up to $250,000, a bit more than the ACSA expected, can allow the authority to expand the project, provided the budget measure includes Gov. Ralph Northam’s final signature.

“It should allow us to stretch that out and get a lot more work done,” Hopkins told the ACSA’s board of directors at its March 1 meeting.