State budget includes funding for waterline project at CVTC

Virginia’s recently approved state budget includes funding up to $250,000 for a Madison Heights project connected with the Central Virginia Training Center site that benefits an adjacent mobile home park community.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said the measure is included in the state budget and credited Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, and Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who helped secure the money for a much-needed waterline project.
“I think that’s fantastic,” Peake said of the project’s inclusion in the budget. “It kind of ties in with the state’s obligation to continue maintaining that [CVTC] property and make it useful.”
The Amherst County Service Authority initially sought $100,000 in funding assistance from the state to extend a waterline on Colony Road to a mobile home park in close proximity to the CVTC campus, a state-run medical facility in Madison Heights which closed in 2020. The CVTC site, a 300-plus acre campus of roughly 95 buildings near the James River, is set to eventually transfer to the Virginia Department of General Services as surplus property and is targeted for future redevelopment, according to county officials.
The utility project would maintain water service and fire protection to 71 families in the VC Mobile Home Park, a residential community between CVTC and the James River, and a handful of buildings on the campus which the state wants to continue to have water supply, Robert Hopkins, the authority’s director, has said.
A Lynchburg city line currently serving the mobile home park through the CVTC system has water-quality issues because of the greatly reduced usage, and the ACSA extension will alleviate those problems, Hopkins said.
The authority purchases water from the city for servicing CVTC through a city-owned line, which crosses the James River and connects to the campus. The mobile home park has been served by the line for several decades and has had potable water from the CVTC line for 37 years, according to Hopkins.
Peake said the waterline project would have been a hardship for the owner of the mobile home park and he feels the state’s funding assistance is warranted.
“They would not have needed that waterline if the state had not shut down CVTC,” Peake said. “I think it’s just fairness.”
Hopkins said the state funding of up to $250,000, a bit more than the ACSA expected, can allow the authority to expand the project, provided the budget measure includes Gov. Ralph Northam’s final signature.
“It should allow us to stretch that out and get a lot more work done,” Hopkins told the ACSA’s board of directors at its March 1 meeting.
Hopkins said the ACSA is appreciative and thankful to state legislators and the General Assembly for the support. He hopes to have the waterline project designed and begin installation later this year, he added.
The additional $150,000, if the ACSA receives that money and its board approves the work, can help replace existing water infrastructure from the site entrance on Colony Road to the mobile home park and “lower Rapidan” area of CVTC where a cluster of more modern buildings is, Hopkins said.
“The existing lines are old, nearing the end of their expected service lives, and need to be replaced to ensure continued adequate service,” Hopkins said in email. “ACSA can use them as they are, but I’m anticipating operational problems that ACSA would have to deal with; if we can replace them now, so much the better.”
Hopkins said a new water system supplied by ACSA on the site could benefit future redevelopment efforts, which are in the planning stages.
$4M in state budget to help CVTC redevelopment efforts
In an another matter regarding the CVTC property, Peake said the state budget set to begin July 1 also includes $4 million for defeasance, a financing strategy of repaying loans, of newer buildings at CVTC.
An August 2018 report from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which operates CVTC, indicated outstanding bonds are estimated at about $22 million for fiscal year 2021, according to the state’s online legislative information system.
The General Assembly last year directed DBHDS to collaborate with the Virginia Department of General Services to establish a work group to inventory vacant and surplus properties and develop a plan for deposition.
Newman said in an interview during last year’s General Assembly session paying off the debt at CVTC is a fundamental priority as the state prepares to transfer the property and Lynchburg area officials work to market the site for redevelopment. Without paying off the bonds the property is in danger of staying untouched for years, he said.
Peake said the $4 million will help the overall effort of bringing down the debt, which is important for ensuring future development. He credited Newman with making sure the money is in the upcoming budget.
“I think it shows the General Assembly is recognizing the commonwealth has to do something with the CVTC property to make sure it’s productive acreage,” Peake said of the measure.
Newman and Peake have each said in previous interviews redevelopment of the CVTC site is a paramount priority for the region and attracting jobs and economic activity.
“The land itself could be very, very productive land for Central Virginia,” Newman said in a previous interview.