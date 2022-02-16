State of the Town address: Amherst focused on 'fundamentals' during pandemic

In a state of the town address, Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the town focused on fundamentals this past year in providing services and managing finances during the pandemic.

“At the end of 2020, there was incredible hope that 2021 would be a radically different year,” said Tuggle during Amherst Town Council’s Feb. 9 meeting. “Everyone hoped that there would be an end to the pandemic, and things would go back to normal. After two years of the pandemic, we now know that some things will never be quite the same again.”

Tuggle said the town has focused on improving core services, reinvested in equipment and facilities and ended 2021 with more money in the bank than when the year stared.

The town replaced the roof on the town hall building, purchased a pair of new police vehicles, continued work on the water plant’s renovation and a major sewer infrastructure project, Tuggle said.

The town received $20,000 in grant money for police cars and body cameras to bring all of its officers to a single standard and another grant of more than $100,000 for improvements to the Brockman industrial park on U.S. 60 East, according to Tuggle.

The Amherst Police Department also became the smallest department in Virginia to become state accredited in 2021, Tuggle said.

“This accomplishment is based on four years of consistent hard work — refining policies, expanding outreach, increasing uniform practices, and incredible commitment to training and excellence,” Tuggle said.

Erik Smith, manager for Standards and Policy with the Division of Law Enforcement, formally recognized the department and Chief Robert Shiflett during the meeting for the accreditation milestone.

“This is not a one-day process,” Smith said. “This is a retrospective review to make sure for the past four years you’ve met all these standards.”

Smith said 103 law enforcement agencies out of more than 400 eligible ones in the state are accredited.

“This is not a one-person job,” Smith said. “It takes everybody in the department.”

Smith added the accreditation approval is not a rubber stamp.

“Not everyone who applies gets it. You to have to make it through the rigorous process,” Smith said. “I commend [the Amherst department] for their very hard and very diligent work.”

Tuggle concluded the town is in solid financial health and staff demonstrated this past year it is possible to be in hard times and get good work done at a low cost.

In other news:

Council further discussed skateboarding on sidewalks in the town during business hours, a topic that drew much discussion during a January meeting.

One option includes prohibiting skateboards only on sidewalks in the downtown area and during business hours, or 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, another option repeals a current prohibition on skateboards and bicycles on town sidewalks and the third is a new code section that requires skateboarders and bicyclists to yield to pedestrians, and prohibits them from impeding a business or other public business.

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said she likes the language of the third option. Council members Janice Wheaton and Andrá Higginbotham said they are for repealing the existing ordinance that prohibits skateboards and bikes on sidewalks.

“Personally I would rather not have any regulation because I don’t see it as a problem,” Wheaton said.

Higginbotham asked why the town would have any ordinance prohibiting skateboard activity as Amherst is promoted as a family-friendly environment.

“It’s just overkill. That’s my opinion,” Higginbotham said of the current code section. “To be honest I love to see kids on skateboards. That brings joy to me.”

During the meeting’s public comments portion, town resident Holden Chase urged the board to repeal the ordinance and “not punish people for being active.”

Since a member was absent, council postponed a decision on the matter until its March meeting.

