State takes additional action to secure CVTC grounds following local officials' concerns

Currently 88% of CVTC’s buildings are boarded, cleared of contents and are code compliant for closure, according to Land. DBHDS' goal is to surplus the CVTC property during the first quarter of calendar year 2021, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the letter to the county states.

Even when the process of handing the property over to DGS is complete, general maintenance of the campus falls to DBHDS, the letter said.

"As a result, funds to maintain the property have indeed been planned for by DBHDS and allocated by the General Assembly. There is an adequate operation and maintenance budget in place for CVTC to fulfill obligations to grounds keeping and security. These funds are ongoing until the sale of the property," Land wrote.

Since April 2017, DBHDS also has worked with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on a voluntary remediation plan and an environmental closure plan to transfer CVTC to the future owners in a way that is environmentally responsible and code compliant, Land wrote.