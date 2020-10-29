State takes additional action to secure CVTC grounds following local officials' concerns

The head of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has assured Amherst County officials security of the Central Virginia Training Center campus is strengthening following recent acts of vandalism.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently wrote to DBHDS, which runs the CVTC site of roughly 350 acres and nearly 100 buildings in Madison Heights, expressing concerns with safety and criminal activity, particularly after business hours. CVTC, which for than a century served residents with disabilities and formerly was the county's main employer, is in the process of closing operations and relocated its last remaining resident in early April. It has since been closed to the public in recent months.
Alison Land, commissioner of DBHDS, wrote in an Oct. 28 letter the department is aware of five incidents of vandalism taking place on the grounds from Sept. 22 to Oct. 22.
"We are not aware of any other unlawful activity taking place on the CVTC grounds," Land's response states. "Because of these incidents, over the past several weeks DBHDS has had multiple discussions on rapidly strengthening security around the campus."
Seven staff members currently are on site at CVTC, and additional staff from other state facilities also visit the property on a weekly basis, according to Land.
"While this provides some presence, additional action is necessary," Land wrote the county.
DBHDS consulted with both the Amherst County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police recently to add visible deterrents that mitigate criminal activity and strengthen CVTC’s campus security, according to Land. Actions DBHDS has already taken or that are planned to start very soon are as follows:
- silent night alarms on buildings will continue to be operational;
- increased patrolling is in place by local law enforcement;
- road gates added and all side roads can now be locked off daily;
- extended security services;
- chained parking lots now have a ditch and berm added to prevent vehicular entry;
- installing jersey walls to block any circumventions to road gates and other restrictions;
- establishing a security office in a building on campus; and
- exploring and planning for enhanced video surveillance and monitoring.
"There is a specific and extensive process for closing buildings and state property prior to it being handed over to the Department of General Services (DGS)," Land wrote. "In fact, closure under state and federal law is a multi-faceted and complex process which began at CVTC over three years ago. Responsibilities include a wide range of activities from records storage and retention, to meetings with the fire marshal, to capping infrastructure."
Currently 88% of CVTC’s buildings are boarded, cleared of contents and are code compliant for closure, according to Land. DBHDS' goal is to surplus the CVTC property during the first quarter of calendar year 2021, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the letter to the county states.
Even when the process of handing the property over to DGS is complete, general maintenance of the campus falls to DBHDS, the letter said.
"As a result, funds to maintain the property have indeed been planned for by DBHDS and allocated by the General Assembly. There is an adequate operation and maintenance budget in place for CVTC to fulfill obligations to grounds keeping and security. These funds are ongoing until the sale of the property," Land wrote.
Since April 2017, DBHDS also has worked with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on a voluntary remediation plan and an environmental closure plan to transfer CVTC to the future owners in a way that is environmentally responsible and code compliant, Land wrote.
"As we have been closing down CVTC, we have also considered it important to offer continued support to the community, such as donating thousands of dollars of DBHDS surplus assets to local organizations and ensuring uninterrupted water service across the campus at no cost to Amherst County [Service] Authority," Land wrote. "Although these plans and actions are beyond our obligations, we consider it a demonstration of our commitment to Amherst as the county has been CVTC’s neighbor and partner for over a century."
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and officials in Amherst County and surrounding localities are hopeful the campus will successfully redevelop and a redevelopment plan is underway to attract investors and future developers. Amherst County officials have said they do not want the property to become permanent blight and a strain on county resources.
Land wrote there is no intention of allowing the CVTC grounds to become a local responsibility while it is state-owned.
"Although the training center itself may be closed, we still take our continued responsibility to the community very seriously. We are committed to ensuring the CVTC property is safe and cared for to the fullest extent possible until it is transferred from the Commonwealth to a new owner," Land wrote.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said in an Oct. 29 email reply to Land the state's comprehensive response is encouraging.
"Amherst County staff is eager to continue working with DBHDS to avoid the pitfalls ahead and achieve the potential the campus represents," Rodgers wrote.
