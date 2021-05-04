Storm results in fatality in Amherst County, tree striking a vehicle

One person died after a tree fell on a vehicle in the Monroe area of Amherst County, the county's chief public safety official confirmed.

The victim was loading a vehicle when a tree fell on them during the strong thunderstorm that rolled through the Lynchburg area Tuesday afternoon, said Sam Bryant, director of public safety. He said authorities are notifying the victim's family, and the incident is under investigation.

Bryant did not disclose the person's name. He said emergency services workers have responded to numerous reports of damage, including two incidents of trees striking vehicles. One occurred on U.S. 29 near the Ambriar Plaza shopping center and another was on the Virginia 130 corridor, he said.

Bryant said one injury from the storm was minor and another was "moderate," and the victim was taken to the hospital.

