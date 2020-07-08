Summer school goes virtual in Amherst

Amherst County Public Schools for the first time is holding its summer school program entirely through a virtual platform to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The division is using the Virtual Virginia curriculum through the Virginia Department of Education, starting courses on July 6 and running through July 31. Summer courses are for students who recently completed grades K through 11 during the 2019-20 school year.

As no in-person summer programming will be held in school buildings, students need access to a computer or laptop and reliable Internet at home. The school system is working to improve broadband capabilities for all families of students and has WiFi available on the division’s school grounds, along with recently installing buses with equipment to boost signals in several churches in rural areas.

“We still have a fair number of families that don’t have that access at home,” Joshua Neighbors, supervisor of student services, said of high-speed internet access.

Neighbors said 243 students have registered for summer school, which is in line with figures over the past several years.

Amherst County instructors are able to make modifications to the Virtual Virginia program as needed, Neighbors said.

The school system has fewer instructors working on the summer courses this year than during normal circumstances, he said.

“We’re a little flexible in how we use staff,” Neighbors said.

The school system has seen cost savings in some areas because school buildings have not seen as much use in recent months.