Superintendent Wells outlines 100-day entry plan for steering division

In his first month as Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent, William Wells has laid out his 100-day plan for transitioning into the role with a goal of gaining additional insight into the division’s needs.

A lifelong county resident and 29-year veteran of the Amherst school system, Wells said he has a general understanding of the state of the division and community.

“I intend to use the entry plan process to expand my knowledge of the strengths and opportunities for growth in the school division,” Wells wrote. “I also intend to better understand the concerns, hopes, and desires of the community regarding our school system.”

Wells served the past four years as assistant superintendent and on July 1 succeeded Rob Arnold in the superintendent post. Developing relationships with county leadership and agencies is a vital component of the entry plan.

“I hope to gain a better understanding of the perceptions and desires of the stakeholders in the community by having open dialogue and asking leading questions,” Wells wrote.

He also will review data and documents that drive short-term and long-range goals of the division of about 4,000 students through revision of a five-year strategic plan. Wells said he seeks to ensure students experience an education that is enjoyable, rewarding, and prepares them to be ready to face the many challenges of the 21st century upon graduation from high school.

Also included in goals are working with the division administrative team to prioritize the division’s most urgent and important needs and collaborate with law enforcement officials to provide safe and secure school environments.

Wells also is focused on establishing an effective, transparent and professional working relationship with the Amherst County School Board.

When the school board voted to hire Wells last month, he spoke publicly of his “Team Amherst” mission in advancing the schools and building stronger relationships with the community. He again emphasized those efforts in a recent joint committee meeting among county and ACPS officials.

“We want to get reengaged with the community,” Wells said. “It’s been a struggle with COVID because of social distancing.”

He said his door is always open to the public and he would love to have people in parking lots greeting students with friendly hellos and fist bumps to encourage when they get off the school bus to start the day. Wells also said he is working to with ACPS staff to focus on “getting students caught up with good basic instruction.”

Wells also is driving home a concept he calls ‘Show Up Amherst” and is working with stakeholder groups on it, he said.

“The premise is we want students to show up for school, parents to show up for events and we want community to be present,” Wells said. “We need to support each other.”

He referenced tension at school board meetings and the greater community in the past few years and said it’s important to move forward.

“This divisiveness is killing us and we need to come together as a community,” Wells said. “We need our students in school and we need our parents to be involved in their children’s education.”