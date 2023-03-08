Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker recently raised the possibility of the county looking near near the Amherst courthouse that has stirred some public interest as a potential small park.

Tucker during the board’s Feb. 21 meeting said a home behind Amherst Presbyterian Church and adjacent to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office parking lot is the targeted location, which is a close walk to the Amherst County courthouse. The will for that property states when the owner died it would revert to the county, according to Tucker.

The homeowner recently died and a current resident plans to live there until the summer, Tucker said during the recent meeting.

“The point to this is that is really nice property,” Tucker said. “The house is beyond repair and would need to be torn down.”

The land is just less than an acre, Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said. The spot also borders the Food Lion shopping center in Amherst.

“It’s very pretty,” Tucker said.

Tucker said she’s been approached by some county residents with the idea of the location becoming a small park.

“I think it would lend itself to that without a lot of money, and I think there’s enough stakeholders and people that would be interested in volunteering their time, and I think we could have something really nice for a very small amount of money,” Tucker said.

Bryant said it’s a unique piece of property in that it’s situated between four key places in Amherst: the courthouse, the sheriff’s office, the church and the shopping center.

“I think one of the things we want to do is make sure we get the key stakeholders to the table to make sure we’re talking to the right people and come up with a good plan for that property,” Bryant said.