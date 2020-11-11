Supervisors considering $91K for range of parks, trails additions

Amherst County is considering ways to potentially spend more than $91,000 on various features at five public parks and the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail and James River Trail.
In September, the county’s board of supervisors authorized the public works department to spend up to $100,000 to remediate two drainage issues along the trail in the Piney River area. The repairs were completed in October at a cost of $8,352, leaving behind $91,647 for possible spending, according to a report presented to supervisors during a Nov. 4 meeting.
Requests from staff include $27,250 combined for the Roses Mill and James River trails that includes trash and recycle bins, milepost markers, metal picnic tables and a gazebo for each trail and $18,750 combined for the Mill Creek Lake and Thrashers Lake parks for trash and recycle bins and picnic tables.
Trash and recycle bins, picnic tables, bathroom renovations also are requested for the Stonehouse Lake, Coolwell and Monacan parks, which combined tally $45,647. The Coolwell park suggestions include renovations to the site’s community center.
Supervisor Tom Martin said the parks and recreation’s director should be consulted with before any final decisions are made. Martin, who serves on the county’s parks and recreation board, said the playground at Mill Creek Lake Park has some issues that may take priority over picnic tables and that the board also should be consulted.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the suggestions would come before the parks and recreation board. Supervisor David Pugh said he feels the county should hold off on any decisions for now as well.
Claudia Tucker, the board of supervisors’ chair, complimented Brian Thacker, director of public works, on saving more than $91,000 on the trail repairs.
“I’m a firm believer in rewarding people for good behavior,” Tucker said.
The board was asked to consider allowing public works to use money from a fines and forfeitures fund set aside for the parks and recreation system, which would remain at $234,012. If the $91,647 is not spent, the fund’s balance would go to $325,670.
Martin said the fines and forfeitures fund might not generate as much money as in the past because of new state laws in effect and fewer tickets being written on the roadways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!