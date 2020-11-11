Supervisors considering $91K for range of parks, trails additions

Amherst County is considering ways to potentially spend more than $91,000 on various features at five public parks and the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail and James River Trail.

In September, the county’s board of supervisors authorized the public works department to spend up to $100,000 to remediate two drainage issues along the trail in the Piney River area. The repairs were completed in October at a cost of $8,352, leaving behind $91,647 for possible spending, according to a report presented to supervisors during a Nov. 4 meeting.

Requests from staff include $27,250 combined for the Roses Mill and James River trails that includes trash and recycle bins, milepost markers, metal picnic tables and a gazebo for each trail and $18,750 combined for the Mill Creek Lake and Thrashers Lake parks for trash and recycle bins and picnic tables.

Trash and recycle bins, picnic tables, bathroom renovations also are requested for the Stonehouse Lake, Coolwell and Monacan parks, which combined tally $45,647. The Coolwell park suggestions include renovations to the site’s community center.