Supervisors discuss county's land reassessment process

The idea of going from a six-year cycle on reassessing the value of real estate property to a four-year rotation generated recent discussion among the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

The board during its Feb. 1 meeting tabled any decision on a potential change for at least a year. The county currently does countywide real estate reassessments every six years and did its most recent one in 2020.

The county’s board of equalization, an appointed body that takes up appeals on assessments, last year suggested the county consider doing its reassessment more frequently than every four years.

“The real issue that drives this question is one of fairness,” said Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers. “And that is ... between property owners, they are all sharing the same [real estate] tax rate. Those [landowners] whose property is valued more recently in time is closer to current value than those who may have been valued five years ago. So there’s a disparity that could be considered to be unfair among the taxpayers.”

The more frequent a reassessment is done, the more fair it is across the board for residents, Rodgers said.

“Of course, the more expensive it is too,” Rodgers added.

The county currently pays just more than $300,000 for contracting out the reassessment process, which averages about $50,000 annually during a six-year period. Shortening the interval to four years would raise the annual cost to $75,000 per year, according to the county.

The board of equalization also suggested the county consider an in-house staff for reassessments. Rodgers said an internal county staff of four who would report directly to the commissioner of the revenue would cost about $200,000 annually.

“It may make sense to share the cost of such a staff with other localities, if possible,” Rodgers’ written report to the board on the topic states.

A study on the matter would cost $3,600, according to county documents.

David Pugh, the board of supervisors’ chair, spoke in favor of keeping the current six-year cycle and maintaining the status quo in that area.

“This is not something that I’ve had complaints on or people saying we need to do it more often,” said Pugh. “Actually, it may lead to more problems because every four years will have a board of equalization that gets to hear from the new assessments. A change will increase the county budget.”

Pugh said he doesn’t think any of the supervisors thinks several new county positions are needed.

“The more often you assess value the more likely increase in value will result,” said Pugh. “In my opinion it’s going to lead to higher tax rates for all the citizens of the county…I see no real advantage of changing the schedule.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she’s thought about the topic a lot.

“Not shaking the status quo is never a reason for me not to do something,” Tucker said. “I would probably lean more toward a study or getting more information.”

“It’s a way for the county to extract more money out of the taxpayers,” Pugh said of a study.

“That’s not what I heard,” Tucker said in response.

Drew Wade, who represents the county’s more populated area in southern Madison Heights, said he leaned toward agreeing with Pugh on the matter.

“I know we want to see fairness but I’m just not seeing the worth at this point,” Wade said of a change.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he would favor a four-year assessment, explaining that process is more fair because if a person’s property declines in value there’s a shorter period of paying the higher assessed value until the new reassessment takes effect.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said whatever rotation the county is on with a reassessment will financially affect residents.

“It’s going to cost the county additional revenue, there’s no doubt about it,” Pugh said of changing the current process.

The board of equalization heard 70 appeal hearings in 2020, reducing the assessment values in 50 cases, increasing them in six cases and making no changes in 14 cases, according to a report on its most recent activities submitted to supervisors.

The combined total assessment value of the property cases prior to appeals being heard was $31,961,800. The value of those same properties after rulings by the BOE was $27,712,200, a $4.2 million drop, or 13.2%. Of that total, a single industrial property accounted for $2.1 million, or 50% of the decrease. Using the county’s real estate tax rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed value, the negative tax revenue effect for the county is $12,902 following the BOE’s rulings.

Amherst County’s roughly 20,800 parcels reassessed are classified in five types: residential, commercial, multifamily, industrial and agricultural.

