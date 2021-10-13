Supervisors honor sheriff's office for accreditation milestone

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has received a commemorative resolution from the county’s board of supervisors for achieving its longtime goal of receiving a certification of accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
The board during its Oct. 5 meeting approved the resolution honoring the sheriff’s office that states the county’s citizens deserve a professional law enforcement agency that is effective and transparent. On three days in June, three assessors from various law enforcement agencies evaluated the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office on 190 standards, the resolution states.
Sheriff E.W. Viar said the VLEPSC found the sheriff’s office was in full compliance in more than 550 standards.
“Accreditation is a highly sought after award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence and competence,” Viar said. “It provides our community with the highest level of service.”
Viar said accreditation develops a high level of trust and transparency between the community and the sheriff’s office he has led since January 2016.
“It holds the sheriff’s office and each appointee to the highest level of professionalism and accountability,” Viar said.
Accreditation also provides consistent policy, rules, regulations and guidelines which govern the level of performance expected by each appointee as well as ensuring regular training regarding laws, procedures and use of force, Viar said.
One of Viar’s campaign promises was to reach the milestone, which he has described as a hard undertaking.
“I’m really proud of our department for achieving this goal,” Viar said.
The process to reach accreditation status began in the late 1990s when Jimmy Ayers, one of the board members who approved the resolution, was serving as sheriff. He stepped down from the position at the end of 2015.
Ayers later complimented the sheriff’s office for reaching an achievement a long time in the making with constantly changing standards to meet.
“It puts that standard of accountability in place,” Ayers said.
Town of Amherst Police Chief Department Bobby Shiflett recently said he anticipates the town’s department soon will become accredited, a goal he has worked toward since his hire in late 2017.
Chair Jennifer Moore congratulated Viar and several officers in attendance.
“I know how hard that you have worked — all the effort, time, dedication and teamwork that went into it,” Moore said to the officers. “It was your primary focus for a long time.”
Also during the meeting, the board changed its Nov. 2 regular meeting date because of the general election taking place the same day. The board will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 1 in the meeting room of the county administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.