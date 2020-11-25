Supervisors OK dog grooming business

A special exception for a new dog grooming business on Horseshoe Creek in northwestern Amherst County has received unanimous approval from the county’s board of supervisors.

Patricia Kruschwitz, the property owner, was granted the zoning request for the dog grooming business on Agricultural Residential-zoned land during the board’s Nov. 17 meeting. The grooming will take place in an existing structure adjacent to a parking area on a 3-acre parcel. Horseshoe Road, a private road located off Turkey Mountain Road, serves three dwellings.

In 2007 Kruschwitz received the county’s approval for a petting farm previously on the site, which included the parking area and a commercial entrance that remains. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the business is for grooming dogs only and not for boarding.

Kruschwitz wrote in an application to the county she will provide a service to the community while earning income. “It will help rural dog owners to have somewhere close to bring their dogs,” Kruschwitz wrote.

The business should not cause a lot of barking and will only have a couple of dogs at a time, Kruschwtiz wrote.