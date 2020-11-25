Supervisors OK dog grooming business

A special exception for a new dog grooming business on Horseshoe Creek in northwestern Amherst County has received unanimous approval from the county’s board of supervisors.
Patricia Kruschwitz, the property owner, was granted the zoning request for the dog grooming business on Agricultural Residential-zoned land during the board’s Nov. 17 meeting. The grooming will take place in an existing structure adjacent to a parking area on a 3-acre parcel. Horseshoe Road, a private road located off Turkey Mountain Road, serves three dwellings.
In 2007 Kruschwitz received the county’s approval for a petting farm previously on the site, which included the parking area and a commercial entrance that remains. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the business is for grooming dogs only and not for boarding.
Kruschwitz wrote in an application to the county she will provide a service to the community while earning income. “It will help rural dog owners to have somewhere close to bring their dogs,” Kruschwitz wrote.
The business should not cause a lot of barking and will only have a couple of dogs at a time, Kruschwtiz wrote.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a separate special exception for Michael and Bonnie Hartless to establish a short-term rental of a dwelling at 916 North Fork Road. The dwelling is located across the North Fork of the Buffalo River and users of the property would be able to ford the creek, Bryant said. A bridge also is available for guests to walk across.
“This a unique feature,” Bryant said of the future bed-and- breakfast site.
Bryant said county staff’s initial concern about parking at the site has been alleviated. If an emergency or fire takes place on the property, Bryant said firefighters likely would have to pull hoses across the bridge.
“It’s the risk you take if you live in a remote area,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said.
The dwelling was built in the 1960s prior to county zoning. Supervisor Tom Martin said while he does not oppose the property’s short-term rental use, he is concerned the county allows homes without driveway access.
“I do not think it’s good practice for us to be building structures that we know are not accessible for fire trucks and ambulances,” Martin said.
Tucker thanked the applicants for pursuing the business venture on property she described as “rough and different.”
“I think that’s the beauty of that part of the county,” Tucker said.
No one spoke during the two separate public hearings the board held on the two special exception requests.
In other news:
- Supervisors approved an ordinance allowing the beneficiary of a family trust to divide property where a family division is permitted for a sale or gift. An immediate family of the beneficiary of land held in a trust would benefit from the measure. County zoning previously did not allow for a family trust to use the family division regulations.
- County Administrator Dean Rodgers said grading is ongoing at a new solid waste convenience center on Boxwood Farm Road. The site is targeted to open by the end of January, Rodgers said. The Dodds Store Convenience Center, which opened in late 2019 on U.S. 60, also is undergoing paving, according to the county.
