Supervisors OK Madison Heights garage's plan to construct new facility

A Madison Heights automotive garage and towing service is set to expand and construct a new facility on Lakeview Drive.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Sept. 15 meeting approved a special exception request for Cash’s Garage to build an approximately 9,100-square-foot building on a vacant parcel zoned General Commercial.

The business has been in Amherst County for more than 50 years and will build its new facility located beside a muffler shop and the Madison Heights Post Office across the street from its current building.

“I’m tickled to death an existing business in Amherst County is expanding,” Claudia Tucker, the board’s chair, said.

The new repair shop on a 4.2-acre site that was formerly a baseball field is served by public water. A drain field will be used for sewer service.

The board’s unanimous approval includes conditions that all vehicles will be parked in a designated parking area and the maximum any vehicle can be on the parcel is 10 days.

The project will not have any significant effects on traffic on Lakeview Drive, according to the business’ application.