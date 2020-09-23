Supervisors OK Madison Heights garage's plan to construct new facility

A Madison Heights automotive garage and towing service is set to expand and construct a new facility on Lakeview Drive.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Sept. 15 meeting approved a special exception request for Cash’s Garage to build an approximately 9,100-square-foot building on a vacant parcel zoned General Commercial.
The business has been in Amherst County for more than 50 years and will build its new facility located beside a muffler shop and the Madison Heights Post Office across the street from its current building.
“I’m tickled to death an existing business in Amherst County is expanding,” Claudia Tucker, the board’s chair, said.
The new repair shop on a 4.2-acre site that was formerly a baseball field is served by public water. A drain field will be used for sewer service.
The board’s unanimous approval includes conditions that all vehicles will be parked in a designated parking area and the maximum any vehicle can be on the parcel is 10 days.
The project will not have any significant effects on traffic on Lakeview Drive, according to the business’ application.
All equipment associated with the planned use shall be installed and used inside the new building and no miscellaneous buildings will be stored outside the building other than vehicles awaiting repair, the conditions state.
The Amherst County Planning Commission also recently approved a site plan associated with the garage’s expansion. No one spoke in favor or against the special request during a public hearing held by the board of supervisors.
“Thank you, Cash’s Garage, for doing business in Amherst County,” Supervisor David Pugh said. “We appreciate it.”
In another matter, the board unanimously approved a special exception request to allow an automotive repair garage in an existing used car lot business on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights. The property at 3789 S. Amherst Highway includes garage bays that front Highview Drive and the county considers the building a grandfathered, nonconforming use in zoning because of road setback issues, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.
The garage only is for vehicles serviced for the business and is not for the general public to bring in cars for repair, according to the site’s owner.
