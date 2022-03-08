Supervisors opt against adding staff positions in '22-23 budget

A majority of Amherst County supervisors recently stated their position of not adding more staff positions to the county government in the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget.

Revenues forecasted in the new budget that takes effect July are 0.5% higher with conservative estimates based on inflation and unknowns in the current General Assembly session, according to a report given to supervisors at a March 1 work session. A 5% cost of living pay increase for county staff is proposed and a 15% hike in health insurance costs also is slated to factor into fiscal planning.

Projected debt service from a planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School, for which the county is borrowing $19 million, is $75,000 a year starting in fiscal year 2023. Supervisors also are considering a possible relief measure on personal property taxes for vehicles.

The proposed revenue in the county budget is $48.9 million, figures most recently presented to the board show. Expenses forecasted are $46.6 million. The county’s plan for capital improvement projects is $1.7 million and one-time supplemental spending is set at $300,000, leaving remaining recurring revenue of $267,264.

Two positions, a grants administrator and a deputy fire marshal, were considered to be added to the budget on a recurring basis with salaries of $67,000 and $81,900, respectively, with $105,900 combined in other costs related to launching those jobs.

“I do not feel comfortable using one-time money to fund recurring positions,” Supervisor Tom Martin said.

Martin said the county’s population is not growing but the county government’s staff is getting bigger year after year.

“To me, before I’m going to vote to any more staff ... I want to see justifications for it,” Martin said.

Board of Supervisors Chair David Pugh also voiced opposition to approving additional county positions when inflation is soaring and gas prices are rising.

“I can’t justify any of those positions to my people,” Pugh said. “I have a hard time doing it.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said the grants administrator position can save the county money in the long run.

“We have ample revenue,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said. “And we want to apply that revenue to make our processes work faster and more efficiently.”

Stacey McBride, director of finance, said many grants are available but she is often not in a position to look for them because of her daily duties and workload.

“That one’s going to pay for itself,” Tucker said of the grants administrator post. “To me that’s the only no-brainer in here.”

“I’d like to see it stay in there, personally,” Supervisor Drew Wade said.

With two supervisors each split on adding the post, Supervisor Jimmy Ayers was the deciding vote in nixing it from consideration for the upcoming fiscal year. He cited his opposition to not wanting to see county government outpacing the growth of the Amherst population.

“I don’t think I can support it at the present time,” Ayers said.

The board also voted 3-2, with Tucker and Wade opposed, to keep a current contract in place of just more than $196,000 for janitorial services through a local company.

Rodgers proposed the county hire its own staff, two full time and five part time, to perform janitorial services in house for an annual cost of $150,000 a year. That measure would have cost another $120,000 in vans and start-up supplies if approved, but the majority opted against it.

“We think we can do a better job at less cost,” Rodgers said.

Martin said he voted against it to stay true to his position of not adding to county staff in the current climate.

Pugh said a local small business is employing people through the service and the county doesn’t have to incur other costs, such as health insurance, by continuing to contract the service.

“I feel like it’s good to have some outside contracts because you are perpetuating private business,” Pugh said.

Capital improvements budgeted for in fiscal year 2023 include $400,000 for replacing software for various county departments, $253,000 for security at the Amherst courthouse, about $303,000 for an ambulance, $871,615 in adding a fire engine to the county’s fleet of emergency vehicles and $50,000 for dehumidifiers in the clerk’s office in the courthouse.

Susan Chapman, of Brown, Edwards & Company, during a presentation of the county’s audit report on March 1 said the county’s local sales tax grew about a million dollars since the pandemic, which she added is impressive.

“From a fiscal standpoint, you have weathered things very well,” Chapman told the board of the county’s finances during COVID-19.

