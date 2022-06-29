Supervisors pass support agreement for multi-tenant building at Amelon commerce park

Efforts to build a 45,000-square-foot industrial multi-tenant building in the Amelon Commerce Center on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights are picking up speed.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently adopted a support agreement to guarantee budget funding to the county’s Economic Development Authority that will help finance the project. The EDA has been developing and marketing the center, and to assist start-up and emerging businesses it applied for and received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the new facility, according to the county.

Amherst County is short on move-in ready manufacturing spaces and the new multi-tenant building would provide four units between 10,000 and 15,000 square feet in size for lease to small manufacturers and IT firms, a report presented to the board of supervisors on June 21 states.

“The EDA has multiple local businesses that have confirmed their interest in leasing a unit in the Multi-Tenant Building,” the report said. “The project cost is $4.6 million and the required EDA local match is $1.6 million.”

The EDA has secured financing for a $1.25 million loan from Truist at a highly favorable rate and the county’s agreement is needed to secure it.

“We’re working hard because if we can get this agreement signed and underway, the money can be borrowed at 3%,” Rodgers said.

The agreement shows the board intends without binding itself to continue to provide the equivalent of a penny of the real estate tax rate to the EDA to repay the loan.

In 2016, the board agreed to use a penny of a 5-cent increase to the real estate tax rate to the EDA for economic development purposes.

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the EDA, said the new building will provide much needed industrial space for growing manufacturers and other industries that will accelerate job growth and create additional economic opportunities.

“There are no suitable facilities available in Amherst County for light industrial businesses to start and to grow,” said Hanson. “Residential basements, old garages, buildings without adequate utilities etc. cannot meet the need of today’s small businesses.”

The EDA is in the architectural and engineering phase with a request for proposals for bids on the project expected by the end of the years according to the county. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023.

