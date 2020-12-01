Surveys underway on visitor use at George Washington National Forest

From staff reports

Through a partnership with the USDA Forest Service, West Virginia University (WVU) employees is conducting voluntary surveys of visitors recreating on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests through Sept. 30, 2021.

Visitors on developed recreation areas and trailheads, and along Forest Service roads who agree to participate in the National Visitor Use Monitoring Survey will not be asked their names. All responses are confidential. The basic interview lasts about eight minutes, and every other visitor is asked additional questions related either to economics or satisfaction, which may take an additional five minutes.

The Forest Service will use the information from the survey in analyzing recreation needs and trends and assisting state and local governments with tourism strategies and planning. In addition, the survey will provide national forest managers, partners and Congress with an estimate of how many people recreate on federal lands and what activities they enjoy while there. Other important information includes how satisfied people are with their visit to the national forests and the economic benefits to the local economy.

Forest Supervisor Joby Timm in a news release encouraged the public to take a few minutes to participate in the survey.