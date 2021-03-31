Sweet Briar soars past fundraising goal in sixth annual March Days of Giving

Nearly six years after a legal settlement and massive fundraising effort saved Sweet Briar College from a closure attempt, the Amherst women’s college is touting $1.8 million raised as part of its March Days of Giving.

Each year, March Days of Giving is an opportunity for the college’s extended community to show its commitment to and confidence in Sweet Briar, according to a news release. The event began March 1 and continued through March 10, to honor founder Indiana Fletcher Williams on her birthday.

In 2021, the goal for March 1 was to raise $500,000, which the community exceeded in less than 24 hours. The second challenge was to raise another $500,000 between March 2 and March 10, the release said.

Eleven alumnae — five anonymous donors plus Cornelia Matson, Patti Pusey, Sarah Boehmler, Frances Morse, Kay Picha and Martha Holland — pledged $500,000 to match gifts raised during the nine-day period. More than $800,000 was raised. The community answered the challenge by raising $1,836,634 overall in less than 10 days.