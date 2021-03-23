Sweet Briar to host virtual chat with Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation

On March 31 New York Times bestselling author, educator, artist and abolitionist Patrisse Cullors will join Sweet Briar College for a virtual chat on her life experiences and work around social justice, art and community organization. The event, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://sbc.libcal.com/event/7496396.

Co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Cullors has been on the frontlines of abolitionist organizing for 20 years, according to a news release from Sweet Briar. Since she began the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013, it has expanded into a global foundation supporting Black-led movements in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada and has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Cullors has led multiple LA-based organizations such as Dignity and Power Now, Justice LA and Reform LA Jails. Each of these organizations have won progressive ballot measures, fought against a $3.5 billion jail plan, and implemented the first ever Civilian Oversight Commission of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.