Sweet Briar, Town of Amherst renew deal for water services to college

Sweet Briar College and the Town of Amherst have renewed a water and sewer service agreement that will meet the Amherst school’s utility needs for the next two decades.

Council voted during its May 11 meeting to approve the agreement town and college staff recently has worked on. Sweet Briar has had an agreement with the town, which provides water and wastewater services, on sewer service since 1972 and has been a major town water customer for about 24 years.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin described the college as a capital partner on the wastewater side of the town’s utility operations for 50 years. The new deal reached is a “revenue-neutral” agreement, she told council.

“They have a favorable deal from the town and have since the inception of their agreement,” McGuffin said.

She said the agreement has been updated to reflect regulatory-related changes.

The agreement passed on a 3-1 vote. Councilor Sharon Turner, who voted against it, said she feels the deal falls short and mentioned a concern with no termination clause for the town and no written documentation to establish a committee or commission to oversee the partnership.

“It falls short of excellence on all parties,” Turner said. “I cannot and should not support this agreement as it is written.”

She said as the town embarks on another 20-year partnership with Sweet Briar, she hopes council pauses on action for further review and ensuring integrity, accuracy and sustainability for all, adding town leadership is called on to be prudent and execute due diligence.

Councilor Ken Watts, a member of council’s utilities committee, said he feels putting an “exit clause” in as Turner suggests runs a risk of cutting service to a major institution in Amherst County and he doesn’t want it to be stuck in a situation where utility needs aren’t available for whatever reason.

“I don’t see where an exit clause is beneficial and it’s detrimental to the college,” Watts said.

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said Sweet Briar is regaining momentum after a near-closure attempt in 2015 and she wants the town to be a good neighbor.

“I see it as a mutual give-and-take and knowing that our two entities will hopefully move forward stronger and better in the future,” Carton said. “So I look at is a good neighborly deed to help Sweet Briar continue growing.”

