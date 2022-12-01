Teacher shortage, mental health support areas Amherst school officials seek help in

Recruiting and retaining quality educators and securing more resources as mental health-related needs continue to mount were among topics Amherst County Public Schools officials raised in a meeting Tuesday with state and local government leaders.

ACPS Superintendent William Wells said the county’s nine schools recently met state accreditation benchmarks but the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a number of areas in which the division must improve.

Citing state and local numbers during his presentation, Wells said a 15% drop in teachers entering the profession during the pandemic and a 12% rise in teachers leaving has created a shortage that is highly challenging.

“We just don’t have the staff,” Wells said. “The people aren’t there.”

He said Amherst and neighboring public school divisions are “trading back and forth” in attracting and keeping employees. Raising salaries is a way to help in that goal, he said.

“It’s hard for us to compete against other professions in the state making more money,” Wells said.

Amherst County School Board members Abby Thompson, Priscilla Liggon, Dawn Justice and Ginger Burg attended the meeting Tuesday with Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg; Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge; and Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Drew Wade also present.

Wells said about half of Amherst County’s student population of about 4,000 is economically disadvantaged. He spoke of the effects of inflation on the division’s bottom line in areas such as energy spending and maintenance.

ACPS pays $4.50 per gallon for diesel after previously budgeting for $3 per gallon, which required rearranging the budget, according to Wells.

“All these things add up,” Wells said. “We run 65 buses a day. To offset that cost, it’s just one example.”

A particular topic Wells raised was state-funded Standards of Quality (SOQ) positions for the division, which totaled 407, according to Wells. The non-SOQ positions, which had to be funded with local dollars in making raises equitable, are 332.

The division’s total staff has 55% in SOQ positions, meaning essential jobs such as bus drivers, custodians and instructional assistants have to be covered with local dollars, Wells said.

“All these positions are essential positions,” Wells said. “We don’t have a lot of fluff in our division. They’re needed positions.”

Amherst schools are about $1,700 below the state average in annual per-pupil spending, he said. With enrollment dropping some during the pandemic, a “hold harmless” provision from the state that keeps ACPS funded at a pre-pandemic funding level per student has been a major help, Wells said.

“If they could extend that, it will really help,” Wells said.

Wells said one in every five students in the state is chronically absent. The attendance benchmark in the accreditation process is problematic for Amherst schools when division officials don’t have many legal options for holding parents accountable when students are regularly absent, he said.

Amherst schools also face challenges from having enough available mental health providers and licensed professionals to do the job, Wells said. Therapeutic day treatment — a mental health service provided to students with behavioral health issues and a diagnosis of some kind, from ADHD to inattentiveness or positional defiance to depression, psychosis and suicidal thoughts — is needed in the division but challenged in terms of resources, according to ACPS officials.

“It’s been a benefit to our students for doing this,” Wells said. “When those services aren’t there for those kids, I think we’re going to see behaviors maybe possibly escalate because services aren’t there for those students who need it.”

The division also received a grant that provides much funding for expanding the school resource officer program so one is available in all six elementary schools. When that grant money runs out in four years, the locality is expected to assume the costs, according to Wells’ presentation.

The average salary including benefits per deputy is $70,000 and outfitting expenses total $78,000, meaning six additional officers hired would cost $888,000, figures Wells provided shows. The Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ one-time funding in support of the SRO expansion this year was $580,000, the figures show.

In another area of need, Wells said about 35% of ACPS students do not have reliable high-speed internet access.

The school division also hopes the county board of supervisors will come up with $1.5 million to $2 million in additional local funding for ACPS to help meet a full plate of needs, he said.

With the approval of two recent major subdivisions in Madison Heights, Wells anticipates a population surge in coming years may possibly call for a new elementary school in Madison Heights. That may not happen until 2036 or 2037, but county and school officials need to begin planning ahead, he said.

Burg said unfunded mandates coming down from Richmond on localities need to be cut down.

“They’re really hurting us,” Burg said. “There’s nowhere else to get this money from.”

Peake said is “well aware” of the negative effects of such mandates that come without any funding assistance and noted numerous times he voted against them and was outvoted.

“We fight it every session... You are correct,” Peake said of Burg’s concern. “It’s inexcusable and so much of it takes out of time you have to teach... it’s been a problem for decades.”

Burg said the Amherst school board has been proactive in giving raises and wants to continue doing so while pointing out many fiscal challenges.

“We’re between a rock and a hard place,” Burg said.