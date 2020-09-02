Temperature checks in schools, notification process for COVID-19 ready for new year

Prior to entering the room for the Amherst County School Board’s Aug. 27 meeting, Paul Meadows greeted attendees with a temperature-reading machine.

With the swipe of the wrist, folks knew their temperature was safe to enter. Superintendent Rob Arnold said he is working with Meadows, of Integrated Technology Group Inc., a Madison Heights company, to have the machines available in all county schools to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

“One of the things I’m most passionate about in business is when we have an opportunity to help people solve a problem, especially people that have been so welcoming as Amherst County has,” Meadows said.

Temperature reading, mask-wearing and social distancing will be common as the new school year launches Sept. 9. School officials during the Aug. 27 meeting went over the notification process when COVID-19 cases arise in the division this year.

Arnold said the division has protocols in place to manage and control any potential outbreaks.”We have to live with it and control it the best we can,” Arnold said. “It’s not that people are doing anything wrong if there is a case.”

The division will be transparent in alerting students and families of cases while also protecting individuals’ privacy, according to Arnold. Assistant Superintendent William Wells said contact tracing procedures will be done by a team of school personnel and any person who has contact with a positive case will be out a minimum of 14 days.

Students and parents will be notified of cases and a “consistent” message will go out, Wells said. Closures of schools because of COVID-19 will be in the same format as snow days or power outages in notifying the community, Wells said. For example, if a positive case comes about and the team didn’t have proper time to start contact procedures, a school would be closed while a probe into it is ongoing, he said. “It will be just like an inclement weather day for the school,” Wells said.