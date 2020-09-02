Temperature checks in schools, notification process for COVID-19 ready for new year

Prior to entering the room for the Amherst County School Board’s Aug. 27 meeting, Paul Meadows greeted attendees with a temperature-reading machine.
With the swipe of the wrist, folks knew their temperature was safe to enter. Superintendent Rob Arnold said he is working with Meadows, of Integrated Technology Group Inc., a Madison Heights company, to have the machines available in all county schools to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“One of the things I’m most passionate about in business is when we have an opportunity to help people solve a problem, especially people that have been so welcoming as Amherst County has,” Meadows said.
Temperature reading, mask-wearing and social distancing will be common as the new school year launches Sept. 9. School officials during the Aug. 27 meeting went over the notification process when COVID-19 cases arise in the division this year.
Arnold said the division has protocols in place to manage and control any potential outbreaks.”We have to live with it and control it the best we can,” Arnold said. “It’s not that people are doing anything wrong if there is a case.”
The division will be transparent in alerting students and families of cases while also protecting individuals’ privacy, according to Arnold. Assistant Superintendent William Wells said contact tracing procedures will be done by a team of school personnel and any person who has contact with a positive case will be out a minimum of 14 days.
Students and parents will be notified of cases and a “consistent” message will go out, Wells said. Closures of schools because of COVID-19 will be in the same format as snow days or power outages in notifying the community, Wells said. For example, if a positive case comes about and the team didn’t have proper time to start contact procedures, a school would be closed while a probe into it is ongoing, he said. “It will be just like an inclement weather day for the school,” Wells said.
Arnold said the notification protocol is designed to prevent misinformation, panic and rampant speculation in the community. “We’ll make sure these things get out for our community to know what our exact protocol is,” Arnold said.
The schools as of Aug. 27 had four active cases of COVID-19 among staff with five on quarantine, Arnold said. None were the result of exposure within the county’s schools. One case did result in staff exposure and two have returned to work after quarantine, he said.
“We’ve had a lot of people in our buildings now for three weeks,” Arnold said. “While we’ve had to quarantine some people ... we’re not having spreads in our buildings.”
The division also is adding 20 days of emergency paid sick leave to any who qualify if they are exposed to COVID-19 on the job at no fault of their own, Wells said.
Board member John Grieser said the sick leave policy will help alleviate fears and anxieties among educators. “Pressure cookers are for food, not teachers,” Grieser said.
In the area of sports and extracurricular activities, Arnold said the division will continue to pay coaches and sponsors on a monthly basis after considering a potential change to a quarterly structure because of COVID-19. Coaches will have to submit to the athletic director a detailed plan on how they’re going to engage students virtually and in-person on a monthly basis.
“If we’re all remote at some point, we’re going to teach children. We want to engage those students as well,” Arnold said, referring to athletics and activities.
The division has a plan in place to make sure coaches stay connected with students, even if closures are in place. “We all appreciate our coaches and what they do,” board member Abby Thompson said.
Board member David Cassise said he likes the temperature checks providing another level of safety at schools. “We’re never going to completely mitigate this,” he said of working to prevent to COVID-19 cases.
Board member Christoper Terry said he believes the division is up to the challenge in implementing its plans.
“This is a moving target kind of plan,” Grieser said. “From a starting perspective, I’m very enthused about this.”
