Ten years after forming, Second Stage stays true to mission of bringing Amherst together

A decade after forming to transform a former Amherst house of worship into a community hotspot and cultural center, Second Stage Amherst is reflecting on past successes and looking ahead to new opportunities.

The nonprofit formed in 2012 as a grassroots effort to find new life for the old Amherst Baptist Church site at 194 Second St. in Amherst after the building closed and the congregation moved to another facility. In spring 2015, the venue, which at one time Amherst County officials discussed possibly demolishing, began its lease with the county and last year achieved a milestone of becoming a national historic landmark.

In a recent annual report to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, Suny Monk, the nonprofit’s president, addressed the COVID-19 pandemic’s many effects on its programming and activities.

“I doubt that any of us last year at this time would thought we would still be juggling the way we work and live together but that’s what we at Second Stage are continuing to do,” in reducing or postponing events and gatherings. “It does feel like we are seeing a break on the horizon.”

Monk said the venue’s studio tenants are filled with a waiting list and a variety of services, from Yoga to accounting, are offered. The site is also turning into a sort of wellness center with three types of various counseling available, she said.

The organization plans to reopen its in-person farmers market in May, the ninth season, she said.

Accomplishments in 2021 include fully funded food assistance programs, hosting events outdoors and virtually, among them adult and children’s online workshops and drive-in movies, planting a garden and constructing a patio near the front entrance, investing just more than $15,700 in capital improvements and providing resident artists for Amherst County Public Schools summer programs.

This year’s initiatives include safety lighting and sidewalk enhancements, expanded offerings for tenants such as parenting classes, art therapy and counseling, and partnering with local Virginia Cooperation Extension office for educational and instructional programming, including cooking demonstrations, canning classes and food safety instruction.

Monk said Second Stage was hopeful in the past year to launch a day care service through partnering with a Lynchburg organization but not enough staff members were on board to make it happen.

“I’m sad about that because I know we have a need,” Monk said. “The highest priority is affordable day care ... we’ve got a stumbling block there.”

Brittani Gowen, who recently was hired as executive director, said Second Stage is offering affordable music lessons in the evenings for piano, voice and violin and is starting another virtual art series in mid-March. Another initiative is striving to become a destination and affordable alternative for private group gatherings such as weddings, receptions and birthday parties.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said whenever she drives down Second Street and sees the venue bustling with activity, the sight makes her heart sing.

“This has been a labor of love for me. I remember when we thought the bulldozer was going to be sitting there and we fought through that,” Tucker told Monk. “What you and your board and the volunteers have done is nothing short of spectacular.”

