'The clock is ticking': Authority works to secure broadband expansion projects with CARES money

Amherst County officials are moving forward with issuing a request for proposals that allows for vendors, Internet service and wireless providers to submit bids for projects to expand the county’s broadband capabilities.

The Amherst County Broadband Authority spent more than an hour discussing broadband expansion efforts during an Aug. 4 meeting with Lit Communities, a company serving as the county’s consultant, participating remotely via telephone. Lit Communities is advising the county as it spends a portion of federal relief money in response to COVID-19 on broadband improvements, pursuing grants and completing a build out plan for Internet expansion this fall, said County Administrator Dean Rodgers.

“Time is quickly passing by for us to make decisions and get construction underway, if that’s what you want to do,” Rodgers told the authority of the deadline to spend federal relief money by the end of 2020.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which serves as the authority, recently earmarked $500,000 out of more than $5 million in federal relief money as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for broadband improvements and can add more if it chooses.

The build-out plan is expected to come forward in November and the county is racing to have faster Internet service in the era of COVID-19, which caused many residents to work from home and has vastly increased remote learning needs for Amherst County Public Schools’ students.

County officials have said getting broadband projects in place by the end of the year is an extremely difficult task.