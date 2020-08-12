'The clock is ticking': Authority works to secure broadband expansion projects with CARES money

Amherst County officials are moving forward with issuing a request for proposals that allows for vendors, Internet service and wireless providers to submit bids for projects to expand the county’s broadband capabilities.
The Amherst County Broadband Authority spent more than an hour discussing broadband expansion efforts during an Aug. 4 meeting with Lit Communities, a company serving as the county’s consultant, participating remotely via telephone. Lit Communities is advising the county as it spends a portion of federal relief money in response to COVID-19 on broadband improvements, pursuing grants and completing a build out plan for Internet expansion this fall, said County Administrator Dean Rodgers.
“Time is quickly passing by for us to make decisions and get construction underway, if that’s what you want to do,” Rodgers told the authority of the deadline to spend federal relief money by the end of 2020.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which serves as the authority, recently earmarked $500,000 out of more than $5 million in federal relief money as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for broadband improvements and can add more if it chooses.
The build-out plan is expected to come forward in November and the county is racing to have faster Internet service in the era of COVID-19, which caused many residents to work from home and has vastly increased remote learning needs for Amherst County Public Schools’ students.
County officials have said getting broadband projects in place by the end of the year is an extremely difficult task.
“... Nobody can do meaningful broadband expansion in four months,” Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said. “It just doesn’t work.”
Tucker during the meeting inquired about potential deadline extensions with the federal relief money aimed at broadband improvements.
“We will adjust when we’re given that flexibility, but at this point it doesn’t exist,” Rodgers said of an extension. “So we’re planning as if it’s not going to happen.”
“Is there anyone advocating for that position?” Supervisor David Pugh asked. “That’s what we need.”
Lit Communities representatives said during the meeting the county needs to have materials in place for construction in a narrow time frame.
The authority also is supporting efforts to secure Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grants for broadband expansion.
Two proposals totaling a combined $720,000 for the county to potentially invest in with local government money came forward at the Aug. 4 meeting, though the authority has made no decisions.
One proposal from SCS Broadband, an Arrington company, is to construct four towers to expand wireless network availability in Amherst County. The cost for the county is $340,000 and it could potentially go up depending on a potential location involving Sweet Briar College, according to dialogue between the authority and Clay Stewart, CEO of SCS Broadband.
Stewart said the towers would help provide more affordable options for residents in rural areas. One area that could receive a boost in service, among several others, is Virginia 130 beyond the Elon villagearea, according to the discussion.
“Competition is good,” Stewart said, referring to providers. “Prices do climb because there’s no competition.”
The cell towers would be 60 feet tall or shorter, which means the county’s department of community development can review the permit process without going through the county’s planning commission or board of supervisors, allowing to proceed more quickly.
“That’s why keep these at 60 feet or lower,” Stewart said.
Tucker said she wants children and residents in rural areas to have the same access as those in more populated, urban communities.
“I firmly believe it’s like anything else this county does; if we’re going to do it, we ought to try to do it right,” Tucker said of the county’s push for broadband upgrades. “And we ought to try to do it where every child has an opportunity, everybody is to work from home if they have that opportunity.”
Stewart said every home in the county needs reliable Internet, a focus heightened by the ongoing pandemic.
“We appreciate everything you’re doing for Amherst County in trying to drag us along into the 21st century,” Tucker said to Stewart. “It’s greatly appreciated.”
Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, based in Nelson County, also proposes two projects: a $900,000 plan called the New Glasgow-Clifford Project to construct about 12.8 miles of fiber and pass about 340 homes and businesses. The estimate is based on underground construction, which will cost about $70,000 per mile, according to CVEC.
The second plan, called the Gladstone-Sweet Briar Project, will construct about 19.3 miles of underground fiber and pass about 152 homes and businesses at a cost of $1.4 million.
Gary Wood, CEO of CVEC, said the overall reach for homes in Amherst County it goes by is 1,015. “We’re not in this to make a lot of money,” Wood told the authority. “We’re in a demographic area that needs reliable, affordable service.”
The authority also discussed with Wood the potential to use overhead power lines as part of the expansion efforts.
“You get more bang for your buck if you go overhead than you do underground, there’s no doubt about it,” said Pugh.
Amherst Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold has said the division is targeting some of its share of federal relief money, more than $800,000, for broadband expansion that will benefit the division of roughly 4,000 students. The division, unlike the county, is not under the end-of-year deadline to spend that money.
Arnold said an area in northern Amherst County that CVEC is working to boost coverage is estimated to include about 50 homes where ACPS students are located. “It’s a well-populated area for us,” Arnold told the authority.
Rodgers said the county wants to promote competition but also is encouraging partnerships among providers in helping in the expansion.
“At this point, we want to promote getting as much Internet in the county as possible,” Supervisor Tom Martin said.
The authority has set a meeting for 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the county administration building to discuss contracts for broadband expansion and using federal relief money toward that goal.
“The clock is ticking,” Rodgers said of the tight timeline.
“The old saying, ‘You can do it fast or you can do it good’ — We want to do it good,’” Tucker said.
