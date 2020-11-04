'The definition of resiliency and kindness': ACHS grad thankful, hopeful four years after surviving car wreck

When Clifford resident Yesenia Hernandez thinks of Lancer Stadium on the grounds of Amherst County High School, a flood of pleasant memories and her deep love for marching band rushes over her.

The 2020 graduate of ACHS was a freshman at the school and a member of the band when an Oct. 11, 2016, wreck on Virginia 151 in Amherst County severely injured her and put her in a coma for just more than two weeks. The wreck claimed the life of her mother, Maria Magdalena Anavia-Roman.

Hernandez, 18, during an interview Oct. 28 — the four-year anniversary of waking from her coma — described the “breathtaking” experience of later returning to the football field during her recovery and looking over the crowd during a halftime performance with the marching band.

“It was a moment I will never forget,” Hernandez said. “It’s where I wanted to be and knowing that’s where I was meant to be ... in the middle of the show I started getting comfortable with it and remembered why I started doing it in the first place. It made me feel so much better, that I was going to get better.”