'There's a lot of questions' Supervisors await study on transfer station, landfill operations

Less than half a year since opening a transfer station on the site of Amherst County’s landfill, the county’s board of supervisors was not willing Jan. 3 to act on a request to add two landfill operators for the public works department until more is known on the long-term costs of solid waste disposal.

The board voted 4-1 in January 2020, with Supervisor David Pugh opposed, to pursue a transfer station to dispose of waste by hauling it elsewhere through trucks rather than bury it on the county landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights. The decision at the time was driven by much review and debate among supervisors on the pros and cons of extending the lifespan of the landfill or building a facility to move waste elsewhere in what a study by a local engineering firm, Draper Aden, indicated would be a long-term cost savings measure.

However, last April another contracted engineering firm, SCS Engineers, calculated the landfill’s Cell One will last longer than expected by up to five additional years. When the transfer station opened in August, two of four full-time landfill staff was shifted there and the loss of personnel on the landfill’s “working face” is starting to show, according to a staff report Brian Thacker, public works director, presented to supervisors at their Jan. 3 meeting.

“We’ve not been able to recover,” Thacker told supervisors of the lack of staff.

If continued, the lack of staff at the transfer station and the landfill may lead to fines assessed by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which oversees both operations through quarterly audits and inspections, the staff report states.

“Further research has indicated Public Works is out of compliance with the DEQ permit, which mandates a minimum number of trained employees working daily on the landfill face,” the report said.

After the county received a notice of violation from DEQ in December 2018 for a similar infraction, amongst several other concerns, a second violation may result in a large fine to the county, along with other punitive and costly actions, Thacker said. He told supervisors such a fine could be six figures.

The total cost of two additional landfill operators is estimated at $107,000.

John Marks Jr., a Madison Heights resident and former Amherst County Board of Supervisors member who has publicly criticized the move to pursue the transfer station, told the board Jan. 3 during public comments it is not being operated to serve its originally justified purpose.

With gas prices soaring, county officials decided when the transfer station opened to hold back on hauling waste to a location to be determined and instead has taken trash to the landfill itself on the property when it became known the landfill capacity was longer than anticipated.

“The county is not saving $250,000 a year as projected by the study,” Marks said. “The opposite is true. It costs the county to operate the transfer station.”

Marks said the request exceeding $100,000 for additional staff and other factors are “probably just scratching the surface” and in his view continued operation of the transfer station, which cost more than $2 million to build, is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

He urged the board to cease using the transfer station and said anything less is a disservice to county citizens and taxpayers.

Pugh said he felt Marks raised valid concerns.

“When you look at the transfer station, it is not being utilized as it was supposed to be utilized,” Pugh said.

The board said its wants figures from a new study on operating the transfer station long-term or keeping the landfill going as the long-term solution for solid waste disposal. Thacker said that report would come before supervisors in the near future.

Pugh inquired of the process of shutting the transfer station down.

“I think if we’re going to get fined, we need to cease operations on the transfer station,” Pugh said.

No decisions have been made and the board will await the new study before deciding on a course of action.

“I’ve got some concerns with right here at budget time what we are faced with for the next year,” Vice Chair Jimmy Ayers said. “I would like to see us look at this a little bit further before we commit to two additional positions. I’m not prepared to place additional people and additional costs to citizens at this time.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker asked how much time the board has to make a decision.

“We can run both concurrently as long as you wish,” Thacker said of the landfill and transfer station. “The problem we’re having is adequate staffing at the landfill.”

The board also inquired if the transfer station permit with DEQ could be maintained even if it isn’t used on daily basis or scaled back from its original intended use.

Thacker said the landfill needs to have 4 to 5 operators on a given day and it currently has two. During the holiday break public works had to use inmates from the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority and grounds staff who make less than landfill operators to work the site, he said.

Chair Tom Martin said he would like a definition of a transfer station and questioned if that use is being met currently. He said it could be viewed as a “glorified” solid waste convenience center with a roof.

“I don’t want to speak for the board, but I think there’s a lot of questions,” Martin said.

He said the board needs to decide if the county will transfer trash to another site off the landfill property at a location to be determined based on costs and the landfill’s life expectancy.

“I agree with more information but I’m not willing to throw in the towel on the transfer station yet because I still remember the liability issue we had,” Tucker said. “That’s going to be a long-term one.”

During the board’s talks several years ago the view was expressed that operating a landfill is more of a liability for the county than a transfer station because of factors related to burying solid waste.

Tucker asked about efficiencies of the current practice of using the transfer station to dispose of trash at the landfill while hitting the pause button on transporting it elsewhere. Thacker said the transfer station is a safer location for residents to bring their trash.

Thacker emphasized the reason for the additional landfill staff is to ensure DEQ compliance is met.

“If we’re going to get fined I would say stop using the [transfer] facility the way you’re we can figure out we’re going to do instead of continuing to throw taxpayer money after something I feel the board was ill-informed on from the beginning,” Martin said.