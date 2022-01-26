'There's no playbook': Amherst schools' chief reflects on pandemic, division's challenges and successes

When Rob Arnold started his post as Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent on July, 1, 2018, the county was in recovery mode from a tornado that devastated parts of the Elon community several months prior.

Just less than two years into the position, a new storm engulfed the division, county and country unlike any seen before: COVID-19. And the effects are still very much in play on a daily basis.

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life in the county, Arnold is in a six-month stretch of preparing for retirement while keeping the division of nearly 4,000 students and roughly 700 employees as well positioned as it can be for his eventual successor.

“There’s no playbook with what we dealt with the past two years,” Arnold said.

Arnold recently announced his intent to step down July 1 after three decades in public education, including the past four years in Amherst County. In a recent interview, he said the Amherst community understands the value of good public education and supporting their children.

“You give a lot to public education if you’re going to do it right,” said Arnold of stepping away. “After three decades, it’s time to do something else. I think it’s the right time for me and my family.”

An ‘unprecedented’ challenge

One of Arnold’s most common words used in 2020 while addressing the community about the pandemic was “unprecedented.” In mid-March of that year, schools were ordered closed. The division set up a remote learning plan and bus outreach for meals to get children through while planning for the 2020-21 school year that consisted of a hybrid model of in-person and at-home learning, with the Amherst Remote Academy serving more than 30% of students.

The Amherst school division had national exposure on the Fox News channel in 2020 as Arnold appeared on a program explaining the school system’s digital response, challenges and solutions in a rural county. He held Zoom calls with the community and posted videos on social media explaining the schools’ plan while holding the position that in-person learning is the most effective way to serve students and should be strived for as much as possible while maintaining safety.

“Obviously the last couple of years have been hard on everybody and it makes education look a lot different and people have had to adjust and deal with that and they’ve done that well,” Arnold said. “I do worry moving forward about educators.”

In the first months of the pandemic that brought many changes, including the Amherst County High School’s “commencement in cars” graduation parade where students and families socially distanced in vehicles, Arnold said he asked anyone who listened about the need for grace in a difficult period.

As schools returned to full-time, five-day-a-week learning this year, COVID-19 cases continued to skyrocket and a whole new slate of pressures faced the division.

“In general, folks have lost patience with one another … and I urge the community and remind folks educators are doing a great job and grace goes a long way,” Arnold said. “As far as community is concerned, I just thank them for accepting me and my family, being engaged in the process. One of my goals was to have the school system more engaged in the community. I think success in schools is reflective of the community.”

Before the pandemic hit, ACPS had put a comprehensive plan — a roadmap for the division — in place, and Arnold said efforts are underway to pick that back up. He said all he has done in the past few years has been to help children be successful, including pushing for more internet access availability and making learning at home more accessible.

“When they can’t come to school, I’m going to figure out a way to make school come to them,” Arnold said of recent strides made in broadband expansion. “That’s why I pushed so hard for that, because it benefits the kids.”

The division also has provided hotspots for families struggling with internet availability.

“That’s not a forever fix either,” Arnold said. “The real fix is fiber across the county and that’s just one of those things that takes a while because the work needs to be done.”

In February last year, the division also was instrumental in rolling out vaccines, first to division staff and later the entire community. Arnold said in an interview at the time the vaccine distribution was part of the county doing its part to in trying to get back to normal as much as possible.

While the return to full-time learning this year brought many challenges, Arnold said he is proud the schools have been open to children.

“We need to be in school,” said Arnold. “Everybody at this point recognizes we need to be open for children.”

Schools had to shut down for a week less than a month into the new school year as COVID-19 case counts became too much. Just more than a month earlier, the county’s school board approved a plan to make face masks optional this year as Arnold recommended having a trigger point in place to reinstate them if cases grew, which they eventually did.

The school board’s decision was later undone by then-Gov. Ralph Northam and is coming back up for discussion with Gov. Glenn Youngkin taking office and issuing an executive order to make masks optional for students.

After changes in the state legislature that tilted the majority to Democrat in 2020 and 2021, Amherst County School Board meetings felt the effects with more time spent discussing policies coming down from Richmond.

“It became much more politicized, and unfortunately it put schools in the crosshairs when schools weren’t looking for that,” Arnold said of policy matters and legislation the division has dealt with. “These were things that happened in Richmond and all we were trying to do is open the doors of schools and that was a frustration. Away from all of it, what we’re trying to do is educate kids. Regardless of political beliefs, we can agree we can work for best interests of children.”

Arnold has said the division doesn’t teach critical race theory, a hot topic during the gubernatorial election of 2021, and during a meeting with county officials in June spent much time defending equity and social justice lessons that were rolled out in schools. A majority of school board members felt more review and vetting of the material was necessary.

Strides made in budgeting, CTE

Arnold’s tenure has marked a welcomed change: less contentious budgets. One of his goals has been a more smooth budgeting process and two factors positively affected it, he said: more students enrolled in the division and increases in state funding.

“The state last year got back to pre-recession dollars invested in public education,” Arnold said. “Now there’s a lot of catch-up that needs to be done in terms of that investment.”

He said often the conversation in budgeting is what a locality and its governing body can or can’t do with education, but he feels the state has not invested enough in recent years while its finances grew.

“We need to turn our attention to the state politics and demand the state invest in public education,” Arnold said. “I can’t state it any more clearly: Our future is relying on well-educated citizenry. And public education educates the most kids. And if you want to make an investment, you invest in those things. There’s an increase [in state funding] this year. It needs to be sustained.”

He said the teacher shortage in the county, Virginia and U.S. is magnified if salaries aren’t competitive. Each budget he has recommended in the past several years has had a pay increase and he will bring another one forward for board consideration this year, he said.

Another achievement he’s proud of is the strides made in career and technical education, he said. The CTE Regional Academy started recently and allows local high schools to pool resources in partnership with Central Virginia Community College to give students more opportunities. It benefits the local workforce and helps students secure employment directly after high school, he said.

“When we can give them opportunities to work toward a legitimate career – these types of jobs are careers our students can access,” Arnold said. “I can’t stress enough how important it is and I’m very thankful for our work. Our partners at CVCC have been amazing to make this a reality.”

Arnold won’t be serving when an addition and renovation to Amherst County High School gets in full swing and reaches completion, but it is a project he is pleased is moving forward. The Amherst County Board of Supervisors has authorized financing $19.4 million toward the project and Arnold is highly pleased.

“It’s something long overdue,” Arnold said. “… I certainly think our children and our staff in that building deserve that.”

Abby Thompson, the Amherst County School Board’s chair, during the board’s most recent meeting publicly recognized Arnold for his service. Thompson said Arnold is appreciated and the board wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

“You dedicated your whole life to education,” Thompson said to Arnold. “So thank you for that dedication. Thank you for giving of your time here in Amherst County.”

