'Think of the dogs and cats': Amherst center's positive referrals raise money for humane society

Positive referrals at the Amherst Education Center in Madison Heights, a reward for students engaging in acts of kindness during the holiday season, are benefiting the Humane Society of Amherst County.

Dawn Peters, alternative suspension coordinator at the alternative school for Amherst County Public Schools, said for each positive referral $10 is donated to the humane society in the student’s honor.

Getting a positive referral is not an easy task and students must exhibit exemplary behavior and true excellence to get them, Peters said.

“You really have to go above and beyond,” Peters said. “It is not something we hand out for any little thing.”

Peters said it’s a joy to see students going the extra mile to give back.

“We tried to create a focus on connecting kids with the community and helping them understand the choices they make on a daily basis have a direct impact on our community,” Peters said.

Shyanne Perry, a freshman, demonstrated self-control and exceptionally good behavior for one recent positive referral, according to Peters.

Azrah Abdussalaam, a senior, described the giving initiative as “very cool.”

“It’s like an honor kind of thing,” Abdussalaam said. “All my hard work is not being ignored.”

Peters said of all the interactions she’s had with students an appreciation for pets commonly is referred to, which makes the humane society a fitting cause to donate to.

“There’s a true love,” Peters said. “Most of the students here have animals. I thought it would be a good incentive. The students really like this and enjoy it.”

Students recently presented the humane society with a donation of $150.

Peters said the fundraising initiative is a reminder for students.

“When you find yourself in those pressing moments and it might be difficult to make a positive choice, think of the dogs and cats,” Peters said. “You can truly make a difference.”

Peters said the Amherst Education Center helps many students adjust to a smaller class setting.

“It’s such an amazing asset to our community … it kind of feels like family,” Peters said. “You know every kid’s name in the building. I love it. I can’t say enough positive things about it.”

The center also serves a location for students serving suspension to have an academic setting rather than serving their time out at home, which improves their academic performance.

Abdussalaam said she appreciates the setting and interaction with teachers. “They listen to you and ask, ‘Are you OK?’ They calm you down and talk you through [situations]. It’s a big help.”

Mary Babcock, a day treatment clinician at the center, said overall the morale of students has lifted by the giving initiative and they are satisfied with themselves for getting positive referrals.

“I think it has definitely made a positive impact,” Babcock said. “You can tell they are a lot more focused and are making a lot better decisions.”

Peters said she is proud of the work the center’s students have done for a good cause.

“I think excellence should be recognized whenever and wherever possible.”

