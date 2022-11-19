'This is the future': Solar panel facility approved for Amherst County tract

A Charlottesville-based company’s plan for a solar generation utility-scale facility on property fronting Izaak Walton Road has received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ approval.

Sun Tribe Development, LLC applied for a special exception permit request for the project on a 141-acre parcel with frontage on Izaak Walton and the U.S. 29 Bypass with about 85 acres used for the solar arrays. The land is zoned Limited Residential, R-1, and is about seven miles south of the town of Amherst.

The facility will not exceed 10 megawatts and is the second such solar operation to receive the county’s approval within the past year. The site currently is vacant with much timber having been removed and the surrounding area is rural with primarily agricultural, forest and single-family residential uses, according to the county.

The project will use PV panels that are electronically connected and mechanically mounted on racking equipment from metal framing with racks will be oriented in rows. The panels will use motors to rotate east-west following the sun’s path each day facing east in the morning, horizontal midday and west in the afternoon and the project will connect to into Appalachian Power Company’s distribution system.

All panels and electrical equipment will be surrounded by a security fence or other anti-climbing device, according to application documents. Setbacks of at least 150 feet or more are planned from adjacent property lines to panel arrays in an effort to be sensitive to neighboring properties.

Sun Tribe Development has more than 80 employees in the area. Dan Band, a project developer for the company, said the project will generate enough electricity to power 2,500 homes per year with clean, affordable energy without producing noise or emissions.

The operation also will have minimal vehicle traffic and unlike other potential developments will not draw on county services or infrastructure, Band said.

“We’ve done a lot of projects in Virginia,” Band said. “We have a lot of experience dealing with the Department of Environmental Quality and other state agencies.”

According to Band’s presentation, the Partridge Creek Solar Facility the board of supervisors unanimously approved Nov. 15 will provide $563,000 in direct revenue, $212,500 in estimated machinery and tool tax and $350,000 in estimated real estate taxes.

“So we’re about seven and a half times what it would be generating otherwise,” Band said of the property and revenue for the county.

Band said other substantial indirect revenue includes jobs creating during construction, local contracting opportunities and money spent on local goods and services such as restaurants, lodging and shopping.

“There’s a lot of money spent in developing these projects,” Band said.

The company also is taking steps to make the Partridge Creek Solar Facility community-focus and non-impactful to neighbors.

“We’re giving a really good setback to neighbors,” Band told supervisors. “We will be a good neighbor.”

The solar facility is expected to have a lifespan of 30 to 40 years, Band said. The facility would be decommissioned at the company’s expense and materials recycled, salvaged or repurposed when no longer in use, according to Band.

Zkyler Zunk, co-founder and CEO of Energy Right, a nonprofit involved in clean energy discussions, spoke in favor of the solar project during a public hearing.

“It’s a big topic,” Zunk said. “We want to make sure there is a voice for rural conservatives at this table. We need renewables and we think solar can be phenomenal neighbors in areas where sited properly. We want these projects to be the best neighbors possible.”

Zunk said an issue constantly talked about is property rights and owners being able to use their land as they see fit as long as neighboring properties are not negatively affected.

“We believe that to the fullest extent,” Zunk said. “We need to make sure these projects go through.”

Solar facilities such as this tie into energy independence, he said.

“We think it’s only a good thing if we’re producing more clean, cheap electricity on our side of the grid rather than having to import it from other states and other countries,” Zunk said.

Ginger Burg, a county resident who serves on the Amherst County School Board, said she is a big proponent of property rights and supports the project.

“I’m very proud to live in a county that does stand up for our rights,” Burg said.

Timothy Forrester, an Amherst resident, said the solar facility will produce much less traffic than other developments.

“I’d much rather have a solar farm there than a housing community,” Forrester said.

Forrester said he has a trucking company and has delivered to similar operations.

“It’s going to be out of sight,” Forrester said. “Neighbors won’t even know it’s there.”

Madison Heights resident Stuart Bennett said he grew up in the United Kingdom where coalmines and shipyards closed and the people panicked when a multitude of jobs were lost.

“When I heard about this project, I was so excited. To have a solar farm in this county, I think, is just remarkable,” Bennett said. “Amherst County, with going ahead with this project, is moving into the 21st century where we’re supposed to be.”

Bennett said the solar facility is going to a landmark in the county and something to be proud of.

“This is the future, ladies and gents,” Bennett said. “And I’m absolutely 100% behind it.”