'This thing is no joke': Amherst, Nelson supervisors describe experiencing COVID-19

Amherst Supervisor Claudia Tucker participated remotely during the Jan. 19 meeting because she recently contracted the virus, she said. She was diagnosed on Jan. 14 and said she has been vigilant in her adherence to safety protocols, which she supports.

“It is not like the flu,” Tucker said of her experience. “It’s a very strange illness and impacts everyone differently. I have been very fortunate in that I have a mild case but even a mild case is nothing to play with.”

She said her case is more neurological. Tucker advises residents to practice social distancing and she supports wearing masks.

“Unfortunately, all it takes is to touch a door handle right after an affected person touches it and you can be infected,” Tucker said. “But we have to live our lives as normally as we can. We can’t continue to keep our kids out of school and our businesses closed.”

Tucker said she has some relief in knowing she now has antibodies and the stress of catching it is gone.