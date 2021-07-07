Three Amherst County solid waste centers now open seven days a week

The Pedlar and the Boxwood Farm solid waste convenience centers are now open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Coolwell Convenience Center will continue with this schedule as well. The Board of Supervisors approved the change during the current 2022 fiscal year budget process. All other convenience centers will continue to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The convenience centers accept compact and bulk waste, plastic, cardboard, metal and paper recycling. All convenience centers are closed on News Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day and close at noon the day before Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Convenience center locations include:
Pedlar: 4102 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Elon
Boxwood Farm: 2334 Boxwood Farm Road, New Glasglow
Coolwell: 580 Coolwell Road, Madison Heights
U.S. 60 East: 114 Park Lane, Gladstone
Warrick Barn: 1015 Warrick Bard Road, Lowesville
Dodds Store: 4818 Lexington Turnpike, Amherst
