Three Amherst County solid waste centers now open seven days a week

The Pedlar and the Boxwood Farm solid waste convenience centers are now open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Coolwell Convenience Center will continue with this schedule as well. The Board of Supervisors approved the change during the current 2022 fiscal year budget process. All other convenience centers will continue to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.