Three new members elected to county supervisors, school boards; two incumbents reelected

Wade said he will work to help the county grow, attract more jobs and guarantee a quality education for youth.

"Hopefully I'll bring some new ideas on how to bring more businesses here, bring more interest to the county," Wade said.

He said he would work to find ways to assist the county's revenue streams apart from raising local taxes.

Orasi said his main goal is to keep critical race theory out of the school system. "There has been policy to prevent that," Orasi said of the school board's recent resolution to ban such teaching. "It needs to be enforced like any other policies. We're just going to police that and make sure it stays that way."

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an eye-opening experience in many parents becoming more directly involved in their children's education, which spurred him to run.

"I'm going to be receptive to the parents, understand their concerns and communicate with them," Orasi said.

Justice thanked District 2 voters for entrusting her to represent them and said she will listen to them and make sure they know what's happening in the schools so they can be a part of the process.