Three new members elected to county supervisors, school boards; two incumbents reelected

Amherst County will have two new representatives join the county's school board, a new representative on the board of supervisors and two incumbents return to their seats on both boards.
On the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, District 2 Supervisor Claudia Tucker won a fourth term with 1,912 votes, or 66%, over challenger Tony Robertson, who had 940 votes, or 32%, according to unofficial election results from the Virginia Department of Elections. Still outstanding in all races were results from mailed absentee ballots received by the deadline and processed after Election Day.
In District 5, Drew Wade was elected with 1,793 votes, or roughly 98%, in an unopposed race.
The Amherst County School Board will have two new members, Eric Orasi and Dawn Justice, who won the District 5 and District 2 seats, respectively. Orasi ran unopposed, receiving 1,756 votes, or about 98%, and will succeed District 5 representative David Cassise, who is stepping down. Dawn Justice, of Amherst, won the seat with 1,532 votes, or roughly 60%, over David Emmert, a former Amherst County High School instructor who brought in 1,002 votes, or 39%., according to unofficial election results.
In the at-large race, Vice Chair Abby Thompson won with 8,077 votes, or 62%, over Elon resident Leecy Fink, who had 4,647 votes, or 36%.
Thompson has served on the board since July 2016 and received the Amherst County Republican Party's endorsement.
At an Oct. 28 campaign rally in Amherst for the Republican ticket in statewide races, Thompson said she personally has seen critical race theory at work in the schools and she staunchly opposes it. She said she will "continue to clean house" in that area and work to ensure parents' values are woven into the fabric of the school division.
Tucker thanked Robertson for running a clean and professional campaign, the first time she has faced a challenge since initially winning the seat in 2009. She said her goals on the board include continuing to create an environment that will bring businesses to the county and retain residents while promoting the county's natural assets and scenic beauty.
"We've got a lot of plans in place," she said of the board's current efforts.
She spoke of the Madison Heights master plan, an effort to revitalize that area and encourage more growth, and trail improvements at Riveredge Park. A planned addition Amherst County High School, including a new auditorium, is another major project in the works, she said.
The board also must work to make sure the county doesn't lag behind in attracting and keeping quality staff, which includes making sure they are properly compensated, Tucker said.
Orasi, Justice and Wade each will be taking office for the first time in January.
Wade said he will work to help the county grow, attract more jobs and guarantee a quality education for youth.
"Hopefully I'll bring some new ideas on how to bring more businesses here, bring more interest to the county," Wade said.
He said he would work to find ways to assist the county's revenue streams apart from raising local taxes.
Orasi said his main goal is to keep critical race theory out of the school system. "There has been policy to prevent that," Orasi said of the school board's recent resolution to ban such teaching. "It needs to be enforced like any other policies. We're just going to police that and make sure it stays that way."
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an eye-opening experience in many parents becoming more directly involved in their children's education, which spurred him to run.
"I'm going to be receptive to the parents, understand their concerns and communicate with them," Orasi said.
Justice thanked District 2 voters for entrusting her to represent them and said she will listen to them and make sure they know what's happening in the schools so they can be a part of the process.
She said she hopes residents will get engaged, attend school board meetings and make their voices heard.
"This is just the beginning," Justice said. "The school system relies on the citizens to run well. All of us have to be involved.”
Justice said she has a passion for children.
"I believe I can empower kids and students to be involved, to research, to advocate for what they believe is important," Justice said. "I understand some of the unique challenges teachers face and would like to see more resources go to the teachers and less resources go to the political agendas."
She said she thinks there are non-government funded resources the division can take advantage of and she will advocate for parents and families on the board.
"I bring an ability to research policies and stay abreast of what our Virginia Department of Education is doing and to help remind all of us local control is where it's at," said Justice.