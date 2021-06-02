Three seats on Amherst school board draws handful of candidates as filing deadline nears

Fink, a Buena Vista native who moved to Amherst County in 1998, sought appointment to a school board seat years ago when the Amherst County Board of Supervisors chose members, but was not selected.

“It seemed like the right time,” Fink said of running. “Timing is everything.”

A mother of two children currently in the school system, she said believes children should be back in school five days a week “no question about it,” which division officials plan to implement. She said broadband access also a major need the pandemic has highlighted and she has kids coming to her house and taking lessons online because they didn’t have capable internet at their home.

“We can never be at a place we were last spring,” she said of students not having online access. “It has to be a priority for them. In addition, I think it’s important for [school board] members to represent all the kids in the community. That’s going to be important to me.”

Thompson said despite strides made in recent years she feels the schools have much work to do. “I want to be there to be the citizens’ eyes and ears to ask tough questions,” Thompson said. “I am willing to listen, I am willing to work hard and fight for the rights of children.”