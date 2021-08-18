Town Christmas tradition to again be a reverse parade Dec. 3

The yuletide spirit once again will be celebrated with social distancing and headlights in Amherst as the town is planning to proceed with its second reverse Christmas parade.
Town Manager Sara Carter said the Dec. 3 parade, like last year, will feature stationary event participants and reverse the setup so the paradegoers, not floats and other partakers, are the ones on the move in their vehicles.
She said with the surge of COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant across the area in recent weeks, the prudent course is to have a setup that encourages as much social distancing as possible. The event typically draws hundreds to pack South Main Street, but last year they were gathered in a steady stream of vehicles.
“We feel like we can make that happen again,” Carter said. “It went well last year. We just hope we get better weather.”
Last year’s event was a success in participation and turnout despite heavy rains that soaked the umbrella-carrying, poncho-wearing crowd and caused windows in passing vehicles to be opened at a minimal level. The art of the friendly wave and smile was never stronger in such conditions.
“It’s amazing how many people came out in the torrential downpour last year,” Carter said. “If we could get some decent weather I think we really may have a great turnout for it.”
Carter said because of the needed paperwork with the Virginia Department of Transportation for the one-way route and other logistics the town has to decide which route to go.
“…There are participants who want to know what we’re doing so we can plan appropriately,” Carter recently told Amherst Town Council. “The groups that perform, what they choose to perform varies based on whether they’re going to be marching or whether they’re going to be stationary. They’d also like to know so they can prepare.”
The parade again will have a theme and the decorations contest will be expanded to include categories such as best-dressed street, Carter said.
While the parade route will be the same as last year, Carter said the town is interested in working with Amherst County High School and and possibly having it as part of the route so performers will have more places to use.
The parade route includes exiting from U.S. 29 Business on the north side of town near Grandview Drive and driving south down Main Street toward Amherst County High School and exiting past the Ambriar shopping center.
One-way traffic will run north to south beginning at the town’s traffic circle.