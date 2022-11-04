Town commission gives thumbs up to rezoning for Amherst high school renovation, addition

A planned addition and expansion project at Amherst County High School has cleared the first round of zoning approval from Town of Amherst officials.

The Town of Amherst Planning Commission on Nov. 2 voted to recommend approval of rezoning the high school from a residential zoning district to General Commercial (B-2) along with a special use permit to address parking needs and a determination the project is in accord with the town's comprehensive plan for growth and development.

The $19.3 million renovation and expansion project is set to go to bid in early 2023 and includes a 1,100-seat auditorium in the rear of the school with rooms for band, chorus and theater students, as well as a hallway connecting to the two existing gyms and a new food court.

A portion of the current cafeteria will be used for classroom space and the existing auditorium at the front of the school will be converted to classrooms, storage space and offices, and the nursing program will use the stage, according to Amherst County Public Schools. The current band room at the front wing of the school will be converted into space for cosmetology as the school expands its career and technical education (CTE) offerings.

The project also includes a new fieldhouse for the softball and baseball programs and improvements to Lancer Stadium. ACPS Superintendent William Wells has said the new auditorium's stage will be five times the size than the stage in current auditorium, which seats fewer than 400 and was built in the 1950s when the high school opened and hasn't been upgraded since.

Amherst County recently purchased a home at the end of Lancer Lane adjacent to the baseball field that will be used for additional parking. As the addition takes up more space in the rear and reduces available parking, a new parking lot will be built next to the current lot by Lancer Stadium with about 150 parking spots planned, Wells has said.

ACPS officials hope a recent decision to postpone the bid into early 2023 is advantageous in securing better pricing in the current climate of soaring inflation.

Town Council is expected to vote at its Nov. 9 meeting to send the zoning matters to a public hearing at council's December meeting.