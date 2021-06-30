Town Council mulls spending measures for ARPA money

The money can’t be used for debt service, pensions or establishing reserves, she said. During the meeting she recommended taking the approximately $400,000 in revenue loss, whatever the final figure is, and doing a “salary switch” where the federal money is used to pay salaries as was done with some of the previous Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act (CARES) money.

The money from the switch can be used by council in other ways deemed necessary, according to Carter. Councilman Kenneth Bunch said that potential move would not encumber the money set aside to the same spending restrictions as those of the federal government.

Carter said purchasing a new police vehicle is an option, noting none had been bought from 2018 to 2020. The town plans to buy a new vehicle for the police department, which Carter said has three in its fleet exceeding 100,000 miles.

“We’re going to be paying the piper now,” Carter said. “In my mind this is really an opportunity to get us back on track … for us to have three [police] cars that are all over 100,000 miles, we’ve really let this go a little too long.”

She said council also could commit to buying a new bucket truck or lift vehicle. The roughly $400,000 is for measures council could consider that aren’t large water and sewer expenditures, Carter said.