Town of Amherst honors retiring police major, appointment of new captain

A Town of Amherst police officer with a quarter-century of service in law enforcement was publicly honored May 11 for his 17 years on the town force.

Greg Harler, who served as major for the town police department for nearly four years, recently retired and was recognized during Amherst Town Council’s meeting. Chief Bobby Shiflett said it’s been a pleasure working with Harler.

“He’s been a very big piece of this puzzle helping move this department forward,” Shiflett said, adding Harler has been an outstanding leader. “He’s going to be well missed.”

A video of Harler signing off for his last shift was posted on the police department’s Facebook page on April 29. During his tenure, Harler also served as acting police chief for several months in 2017 prior to Shiflett beginning his post.

Shiflett said Harler has been a class act for the town and its police department.

“I just appreciate the 17 years of being able to work for the citizens of the town,” Harler said.

Also during the meeting, Shiflett recognized town officer Brandon Payne's promotion to captain, which makes him second in command in the department.

Shiflett said Payne has big shoes to fill and is highly capable of serving the new role. Town officials also welcomed Luther Rose, an Amherst County native who recently served as an Amherst County sheriff’s deputy, as the department’s newly hired officer.

Major Dwayne Tuggle swore Luther in for official duties during the meeting.

