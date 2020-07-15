Town of Amherst Police Department aims for accreditation

The Town of Amherst Police Department is hopeful it can reach state accreditation within the next two years and has recently made strides toward that goal.

Chief Bobby Shiflett said he recently met officials from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice and the accreditation board.

“It’s a big task,” Shiflett said to Amherst Town Council on July 8. “It will take a considerable amount of time. It’s tougher for a smaller department to get accredited in the state due to the funding and due to the fact that you have so many standards that you’re relying on so many agencies to help you get through.”

He said the town department of six officers has three years to complete the process and if not complete by then can file for an extension.

“From where I stand we’re ahead of the game,” Shiflett said, adding it’s been a priority since he started his post more than two years ago. “It’s important for us to get accredited.”

The department recently secured an intern from Liberty University who is pursuing a career in criminal justice and is helping the town meet its goal, Shiflett said.

“We’re hoping to get this done in a year and a half,” he said.

“That’s a tall order,” said Councilman Ken Watts, a retired Amherst police chief.

Shiflett said achieving state accreditation helps open many doors for the town in pursuing grants along with accountability benchmarks.

“I feel really good about the direction we’re heading,” Shiflett said. “It’s a lot of work. In the long run, it’s the right thing to do.”

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

