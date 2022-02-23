Townhome development proposed in Madison Heights

A rezoning request is before Amherst County officials for construction of 24 townhouses on a parcel at the corner of Virginia 130 and Dillard Road in Madison Heights.

The Amherst County Planning Commission during its Feb. 17 meeting tabled a recommendation to the county’s board of supervisors on the proposed townhome development, citing legalities involved with an adjacent property and issues related to accessing the property.

The request from Russell Nixon, who represents the applicant, is to rezone parcel from General Commercial District (B-2) to Multi-Family Residential (R-2) which according to the county would allow the property to be developed at the high-density residential use sought.

The owner of the parcel is Christ Community Church Inc. in Madison Heights, according to the application. The plan includes construction of three eight-unit townhome buildings on the 2.3-acre property that currently is vacant.

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, described the parcel as “fairly linear and narrow” with some frontage on Virginia 130 and a greater amount of frontage along Dillard Road, which are both major corridors. Just east to the property is the Westwind Village Apartments complex, which Bryant said was built in the 1990s, and he said staff has concern about “spot zoning,” a term for a zoning that is different from surrounding classifications.

“The density is greater than any other density in the surrounding area and no high density developments border this parcel,” a staff report from the Department of Community Development states. “Staff is concerned about the change in density with the request.”

Bryant said the proposed townhomes are within the county’s desired growth area for public water and sewer. Parking is proposed between the three buildings and Dillard Road and the Virginia Department of Transportation is reviewing the planned entrance, according to county documents.

Russell Nixon, of Nixon Land Surveying in Lynchburg, said during a public hearing on the matter the developing company he represents feels townhomes are a good use of the property.

“Obviously we’re not going to put a single-family subdivision here,” Nixon said. “…I believe my client has a good project here. I think it’s going to fit well.”

Frank Good, one of the owners of the investment firm tied to the project, said it’s always been encouraged to do development in Amherst County where he lives.

“We are definitely for doing this to help growth in Amherst County,” said Good.

Alan Nixon, who is not related to Russell Nixon, spoke in opposition to the project on behalf of Nixon & Wall Properties Inc. and a few other parties. More than a decade ago he was part of a partnership that invested close to $1 million for an office building site in a commercial area in the vicinity and he finds it challenging to be next door to the potential high-density zoning area, he said.

He spoke out against the Dillard Road office complex in close proximity being used as part of a proposed entrance and more traffic in that area would create a “dangerous chaotic situation.” Alan Nixon said he observes traffic backups in that stretch of Dillard Road.

Jack Wall, chief executive officer of Wall Residences, said the company has a strong presence in the office complex and conducts much training there. He raised concerns with traffic coming through that complex and would probably vacate the site should that happen because it wouldn’t work.

“It would be chaos and impossibility of having that much traffic coming in,” said Wall.

The townhome development, if approved, could generate an estimated 140 vehicle trips per day on Dillard Road, according to the county.

Commissioners said more time is needed to address concerns, particularly with the site plan and the planned entrance.

“It seems like that would be the best approach in my opinion,” commission member Michael Martineau said of tabling the matter.

Bryant said it will come back for the commission’s March 17 meeting.

In other news:

The commission unanimously recommended to the board of supervisors an ordinance that revokes special exception permits when applicants do not meet certain standards or conditions agreed upon with the county. “If they don’t fix that condition, it gives the board the ability to revoke someone’s permit,” Bryant said. “It really gives more teeth in the enforcement process. It’s basically another tool in the toolbox.” He said the measure would aid in the legislative process of resolving land use matters tied with special exception matters without going through the court system.

A special exception request by Joseph Jerina to allow an automotive repair garage, which includes towing services at 128 Old Town Connector in Madison Heights, received a recommendation of approval. Jerina said the company based in Forest employs nine people. The parcel has been vacant for more than a year and the most recent use was a towing company that allowed its business license to expire, according to the county. The site also previously was used for automotive repair but that ceased more than two years ago, county documents show.

Two separate special exception requests from two different applicants for short-term rental properties received recommendations for approval from the commission. One request is for two dwellings on the 500 block of Woodson Road and the other is for a single-family dwelling at 312 Montrose Road.

