Toy drive brings in over 1,000 toys, council praises 'epic' parade

A toy donation drive to help needy families during the Christmas season organized by the Amherst Police Department exceeded its goal of 1,000 toys, Chief Bobby Shiflett said.

Shiflett said the toy drive wrapped up in mid-December and at last count collected more than 1,700 toys. About 400 families in need are helped through the toy drive, which also includes the Amherst County Department of Social Services, Shiflett said.

He thanked the department, donors and many supporters for their help.

“They’ve all pitched in. They all worked. They donated,” Shiflett said at Amherst Town Council’s Dec. 14 meeting of the outreach that continues to grow. “It’s a big deal. You definitely see the need in our community.”

Town Manger Sara McGuffin said the town staff has pitched in to make numerous holiday festivities happen, including the Amherst Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.

“Everything we do in the Christmas month is all hands on deck,” McGuffin said in thanking staff for their work in running the event.

Council members had glowing reviews of the parade, which Councilor Janice Wheaton described as “epic.”

“It was spectacular,” Councilor Sharon Turner said. “It made our town shine.”

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the event ranked right at the top of past ones in participation.

“I had a blast,” Tuggle said. “We couldn’t do any of it without the staff.”