Tractor Supply unveils major remodel at Madison Heights store

Tractor Supply recently announced the completion of a remodel of the entire store at the Madison Heights location that the company said will transform the shopping experience for local customers.

The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.

“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” said Ian Butler, district manager of the Madison Heights Tractor Supply store, in a news release. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space that now features more products than ever before, including our new apparel department, expanded feed and food selection and broader tool assortment.

We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Madison Heights community.”

Additional improvements to the Madison Heights location include a new Tractor Supply Pet Wash for owners and their four-legged family members. Customers can now pamper their pets with a bath in an easy and convenient washing station loaded with professional-grade equipment and high-quality products.

Pet owners will have access to elevated wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, use of brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and professional dryer, all for just $9.99. Tractor Supply also carries an assortment of pet accessories for customers to shop for after the bath, including toys, beds, collars, leashes and more.

“With these enhancements, the Madison Heights Tractor Supply continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others,” the release said. “Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.

The Madison Heights Tractor Supply store in the Amelon Square Plaza shopping center, keeps regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.