Trial date scheduled in Amherst County murder case

A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of an Amherst County man accused of first-degree murder in the November 2019 shooting death of his next-door neighbor.

Carson Grey Candler, 20, also faces one count of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Candler was arrested following the shooting that killed Justin Samuels, 43, and wounded Blakeman Norconk.

Norconk testified at an August preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court the three men left a get-together at a friend’s house earlier that night and headed to Canodys Store Road where Carson lives.

Norconk said an argument occurred over a gun Samuels had taken from Candler. Shortly after arriving back at his house Candler drew a second gun and shot Norconk and Samuels, according to Norconk’s testimony.

Norconk testified he took cover under his truck, was shot twice in the torso at close range and lost consciousness. He described in court the unfolding of events as “an overly emotional response to an emotional situation.”